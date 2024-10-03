Aircastle To Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results On October 10, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that it plans to release its second quarter results for the period ended August 31, 2024, before the opens on October 10, 2024.

In connection with this press release, management will host a call on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (800) 836-8184 (from within the U.S. and Canada) or +1 (646) 357-8785 (outside the U.S. and Canada) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start. Please reference our company name, "Aircastle" when prompted by the operator.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at . Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.



For those who are not available to listen to the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on Aircastle's website shortly after the conclusion of the live call.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of May 31, 2024, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint venture 259 aircraft leased to 77 customers located in 44 countries.

Contact:

Aircastle Advisor LLC

Jim Connelly, SVP ESG & Corporate Communications

Tel: +1 (203) 504-1871

[email protected]



