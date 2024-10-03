Therap Interfaces With Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Aggregator To Support Care Providers In Michigan

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORRINGTON, Conn., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in delivering HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations within the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and broader human services sector, is interfacing with a new Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) aggregator in Michigan, signifying a leap forward in the domain of EVV for care providers.

In compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act, states are mandated to implement EVV systems for Medicaid personal care services (PCS) and home health care services (HHCS) that require in-home visits by providers. Therap's EVV software, aligned with both state and federal regulations, accurately captures federally required information, including the type of service performed, the date, time, and location of service delivery, as well as the individual receiving care and the caregiver providing the service.

Through this integration, Therap ensures that care is delivered in alignment with the care plan authorized by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), while safeguarding the proper management and allocation of publicly funded resources. This integration of Therap's EVV system and data aggregator is a key compliance measure with federal regulations, ensuring that services during in-home visits for Medicaid recipients are provided as planned and authorized. Additionally, it enhances the accountability of caregiver services and ensures payment accuracy for the services rendered. This collaboration represents a significant advancement in electronic documentation for care providers, offering a streamlined approach to EVV that addresses the evolving needs of Home Help Agency Providers and Home Help Individual Providers in PCS and HHCS. It enables the use of Therap Services for additional codes across the state.

Therap's EVV tools offer a comprehensive solution, enabling service providers to document data directly at the point of service. With this integration, users in Michigan benefit from enhanced capabilities within Therap's system. This integration simplifies the process, saving valuable time and resources for care providers, while maintaining compliance standards and maximizing operational efficiency.

