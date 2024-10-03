(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Women's Specialty Retailer is Devoted to Women's and Fight Against Breast Cancer

Oct. 3, 2024

Maurices, a leading women's retailer, is continuing its partnership with Living Beyond Breast Cancer. By partnering with Living Beyond Breast Cancer for the third year in a row, Maurices is reinforcing its dedication to supporting women's causes and championing initiatives that make a difference.

Living Beyond Breast Cancer, a respected organization dedicated to supporting individuals affected by breast cancer, has been an instrumental partner in this meaningful cause. By joining forces with Maurices once again, both brands are striving to make a difference in the lives of women battling breast cancer and provide essential support to those in need.

"Maurices is honored to continue our partnership with Living Beyond Breast Cancer, as we work together to make a lasting impact in the fight against breast cancer. Supporting women's health is not just a priority for our company, it's a commitment to the well-being of our hometowns. By combining our efforts, we hope to drive greater awareness, provide critical resources, and ultimately help make a difference in the lives of those affected by this disease," said Laura Sieger, Chief Marketing Officer of Maurices.

As part of this partnership, Maurices will launch a special do-good, feel-good campaign that encourages customers to support the cause. Customers can actively participate in fundraising efforts by making donations at checkout in its nearly 850 stores across the U.S. or by purchasing select merchandise, with proceeds going toward providing vital resources and assistance to women affected by breast cancer. The funds raised through this campaign will not only provide financial assistance but also offer emotional support and encouragement to individuals impacted by breast cancer.

From September 29 through October 31, Maurices customers can shop for a cause by purchasing the limited-edition short-sleeve tee, plaid fleece shacket, silver butterfly charm bracelet and silver butterfly pendant necklace in stores or online at . 50% of net proceeds from these items will be donated to Living Beyond Breast Cancer.

"We are proud to partner with maurices for the third consecutive year for Breast Cancer Awareness Month," said Jean Sachs, CEO of Living Beyond Breast Cancer. "Each year in the United States, an estimated 310,720 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer. Teaming up with Maurices and their customers for the month of October helps us offer trusted information and a community of support all year round to our national community."

Through this partnership, Maurices and Living Beyond Breast Cancer are not only raising vital funds for women in need but also fostering a sense of community and solidarity among customers. Together, they hope to inspire others to join the mission of supporting women affected by breast cancer, spreading awareness, and instilling a do-good, feel-good spirit among all those involved.

ABOUT MAURICES

Maurices is a leading women's fashion brand offering size-inclusive clothing that celebrates feel-good fashion for real lifeTM. Offering versatile, affordable styles that take her from day to night, Maurices is a destination for denim, knit tops, loungewear, intimates, and accessories, along with dressy collections. Known for its fun and friendly service and trusted stylists, Maurices offers a warm welcoming experience in stores and is guided by its greater purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of its hometowns. Maurices operates more than 850 stores across the U.S. & Canada and offers even more to love at maurices with additional categories, sizes, and colors.

For more information, please visit . Connect with Maurices on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and LinkedIn .

ABOUT LIVING BEYOND BREAST CANCER

Living Beyond Breast Cancer is a national nonprofit organization that seeks to create a world that understands there is more than one way to have breast cancer. To fulfill its mission of providing trusted information and a community of support to those impacted by the disease, Living Beyond Breast Cancer offers in-person experiences and on-demand emotional, practical and evidence-based content that is meaningful to those newly diagnosed, in-treatment, post-treatment and living with metastatic disease.

For over 30 years, Living Beyond Breast Cancer has imparted wisdom and connection via conferences, events, a peer-to-peer helpline, and more. Today, the organization remains committed to creating a culture of acceptance-where sharing the diversity of the lived experience of breast cancer fosters self-advocacy and hope. Visit the website at:

