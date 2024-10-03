(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Timed auctions Thursday, Oct. 10 at 9 a.m. CST and Friday, Oct. 11 at 9 a.m. CST

Franklin Park, Illinois, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centurion Service Group, an industry-leading medical equipment life-cycle company, has been selected to auction all medical and non-medical assets of Miami Medical Center in Miami, FL.

All medical assets will be sold on a timed online auction scheduled for Thursday, October 10 at 9 a.m. CST, and non-medical assets will be sold Friday, October 11 at 9 a.m. CST.

A large inventory of medical assets will be available for auction. This includes state of the art radiology equipment, such as a 2015 GE Signa 16 Channel MRI, 2015 GE Lightspeed VCT 64 Slice CT Scanner, and GE OEC Elite 9900 C-Arm. Various pieces of medical equipment will also be available for purchase, including a Mizuho OSI 5803 Jackson Table, Zeiss Lumera 700 Surgical Microscope, (3) Steris 4085 OR Tables, and 150+ Sets of Surgical Instrumentation. The second sale day will include lightly used furniture and kitchen equipment. This sale will be a unique opportunity for buyers as most of the assets have had little to no use. The assets have been properly maintained in an air-conditioned hospital whilst having very little patient use.

With over 10,000 pieces of used medical equipment sold every month, Centurion auctions are the ideal one-stop-shop for acquiring a wide range of medical equipment.

Individuals interested in bidding and purchasing items from the closure of Miami Medical Center should register at centurionservice.com/closure-auctions . Once the registration is reviewed and approved, individuals will have access to view the live sale.

About Centurion Service Group

Centurion Service Group: A TRIMEDX Company is a leading medical equipment life-cycle company, partnering with healthcare facilities to create a hassle-free, full-cycle, service-focused solution to extend the life and value of surplus medical equipment. Centurion develops strategies for medical equipment disposition – to pick up, transport, warehouse, and sell surplus medical equipment at auction. Centurion is your partner in the capital equipment process.

CONTACT: Andrew Welch Centurion Service Group: A TRIMEDX Company 317-957-5146 ...