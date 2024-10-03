Spartech Ensures Uninterrupted Supply Amidst Dock Workers Strike

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We are fully prepared to meet our customers' needs, maintaining the highest standards of service and delivery throughout this challenging period.” - SpartechST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Spartech, a leading of engineered thermoplastic sheet and packaging solutions, is committed to ensuring uninterrupted service and reliability amid the ongoing dock workers' strike. Our dedicated team has proactively implemented contingency plans, and we are fully prepared to meet our customers' needs, maintaining the highest standards of service and delivery throughout this challenging period. Spartech remains focused on supporting our customers and keeping their operations running smoothly.



1.Reliable Supply: Spartech is committed to ensuring a reliable supply of plastic sheet and rollstock despite ongoing dock worker disruptions. With available capacity, regionally sourced resins, and a robust supply chain, we can continue to deliver.

2.Locally Produced Solutions: Our 15 North American operations ensure that production is close to our customers, mitigating risks associated with international logistics delays. This regional focus enables us to provide immediate support for extruded sheet and rollstock needs.

3.Supply Chain Resilience: Spartech's well-established supply chain strategies, including diverse sourcing and flexible logistics, enable us to overcome global disruptions.

4.Diverse Product Offerings: With polymers that span across 20 different chemistries, Spartech can provide many options. Rather than relying on a narrow set of choices, our diverse materials focus allows us to pinpoint the best possible customer solution.

5.Customer-Focused Response: Spartech is dedicated to maintaining competitive lead times and providing personalized solutions for our customers. We are here to help address specific needs and challenges during this critical period.



Of course, Spartech, like any manufacturer, cannot ignore the potential challenges an extended strike may pose, including significant impacts on logistics and possible raw materials rationing. Our sales and customer service professionals will promptly contact customers regarding order delays and work to mitigate those effects.





