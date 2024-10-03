MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT PARTNER DAN WOODS SELECTED AS A TOP LITIGATOR BY BENCHMARK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Daniel J. Woods

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partner Dan Woods has again been named in the 2025 edition of Benchmark Litigation as a“Benchmark Litigation Star.” The publication describes recipients of this recognition as“one of the preeminent litigation practitioners in the US.”A Partner in the firm's Los Angeles office, Mr. Woods is one of the most accomplished and decorated litigators in California. He has been recognized as a leading litigator by Chambers USA for more than six years, and his clients appreciate his ability to accurately predict the outcome of a case and admire his confident trial skills by noting, "Dan has a presence in the Courtroom" and "is smart and articulate."The Daily Journal recognized Mr. Woods in its Top Verdicts of 2018 Supplement for an Antitrust Verdict in the Central District, and he has been named a "Super Lawyer" in the Southern California Super Lawyers Edition each year since 2004. He is also a recipient of a CLAY (California Lawyer of the Year) award, has been ranked among the top 100 attorneys in California, and is a recipient of the ABA's John Minor Wisdom award. Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Business Journal recognized him as one of the Top 100 Lawyers in Los Angeles.Benchmark Litigation provides state firm rankings, national firm rankings, lists of top litigation stars, and special designations. Benchmark also provides, where possible, detailed editorial analysis of key law firm activity including important, recent case work and analysis and client feedback on top litigators.Research is conducted through extensive interviews with litigators, dispute resolution specialists and their clients to identify the leading litigators and firms.During these interviews, the organization examines recent casework handled by law firms and asks individual litigators to provide their professional opinions on peers and practitioners within their jurisdiction or practice area.

