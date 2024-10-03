High Customer Satisfaction Scores Give Tribble Second Consecutive High Performer Distinction For Rfps In G2 Fall 2024 Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribble , an AI-native company out to automate the entire Request for Proposal (RFP) process, has been recognized as a "High Performer" for the second consecutive quarter in G2's Fall 2024 report. This distinction reflects Tribble's exceptional customer satisfaction scores, surpassing all of the RFP category's average satisfaction ratings for Quality of Support, Ease of Use, Ease of Doing Business With, Ease of Setup, and others.



G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, evaluates products and vendors based on authentic reviews from verified users. In the G2 Fall 2024 report, Tribble achieved impressive results, with 99% of customers stating that they would recommend Tribble to others and 100% believing the company is headed in the right direction.

Tribble increased its badge count, quarter-over-quarter, from 10 to 19 compared to the G2 Summer 2024 Report, showcasing its continued growth and increased category expertise. New for this iteration of the report, Tribble earned the highest company ratings for the RFP Usability Index and RFP Results Index categories. Both categories factor in G2's proprietary algorithm, incorporating real-user satisfaction ratings for a number of use-related review questions; the Usability Index evaluates the ease and efficiency of users of the products, while the Results Index measures how well a product delivers expected outcomes.

“Our customers inspire us. We're building a technology that's helping transform how they approach the complexities and strategic decisions necessary to drive business growth. The success we achieve in each G2 Report reflects how our customers value Tribble and how it impacts their work, day in and day out,” said Ray Shipley, COO and co-founder of Tribble.“Being a part of these reports remains a priority for us and motivates us to continue making a difference for our customers.”

For more information about Tribble, visit Tribble.ai.

About Tribble

Tribble is an AI-native enterprise dedicated to optimizing go-to-market operations. Specializing in the autonomous completion of RFPs, InfoSec questionnaires, and related pre-sales activities, Tribble enhances team efficiency across the board. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact:

Kameron Baetge

...