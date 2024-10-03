Spend Matters Lists Arkestro As Top Sourcing Tech Solution In The Fall 2024 Solutionmap Insider Release

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Arkestro Predictive Procurement Orchestration AI is one of 93 procurement vendors recognized.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkestro, the leader in Predictive Procurement Orchestration (PPO), was listed as a Top Sourcing Tech vendor in Spend Matters release of its Fall 2024 SolutionMap and TechMatch SM

procurement rankings in late September.

93 procurement technology vendors underwent an intense functionality and capability assessment of procurement technology in the industry. SolutionMap contains 500+ RFI requirements across 15 procurement technology solutions with mandatory demos and impartial, anonymized customer ratings.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Top Sourcing Tech solution by Spend Matters," said Edmund Zagorin, Founder and CSO of Arkestro. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication and innovation of our exceptional product team and the invaluable feedback from our customers who have been instrumental to our success and recent product advancements."

Arkestro's predictive procurement platform uses machine learning and behavioral science to help you source more and spend less, getting you the best market price - every time. Teams that use Arkestro see an average of 16% savings within the first 60 days of using the platform.

"Vendors participating in SolutionMap undergo the most rigorous assessment from a tech

capability and customer delivery perspective," said Carina Kuhl, President of Spend Matters. "That's what makes this dataset so powerful. Spend Matters has the largest analyst team dedicated to in-depth comparison of solutions in the procurement technology space and pinpointing their differentiators."

"Selecting procurement and finance technology is getting more and more complicated as

vendors continue to innovate in different directions and the market expands into adjacent

areas of finance and supply chain," says Jason Busch, Founder and CEO of Spend Matters. "Moreover, tech investment stakes are also higher than ever as budgets come under scrutiny and rapid savings/ROI is more important than ever."

About SolutionMap:

SolutionMap launched in 2017 and is published twice annually. Since then, many procurement professionals have subscribed to Spend Matters

Insider

and

TechMatch SM

to gain access to deeper data cuts and vendor intelligence to drive procurement technology selection decisions. See membership comparisons and details

here .

The Spend Matters

website

and

Insider technology comparison tool

allow solution providers, practitioners, consultants and investors to directly compare vendor feature/function and customer scores on a case-by-case basis, allowing for the most informed technology decision making. For more information or to see an Insider demo or become a member,

please reach out .

Read more about the SolutionMap

methodology

and

see our code of ethics .

About Spend Matters:

Spend Matters

started as the first blog and social media site in the procurement and supply chain sector and has since grown into the leading source for data-backed technology and solutions intelligence. Serving

private and public sector organizations ,

consultants ,

private

equity

and

services and solution providers , Spend Matters drives

strategic technology

purchasing decisions

and superior

marketing and sales ,

product and

investment

outcomes for clients. Spend Matters is the only tech-enabled, proprietary data platform with exclusive IP that serves the global procurement, finance and supply chain technology ecosystem.

About Arkestro:

Arkestro's predictive procurement platform uses

data science, machine learning and behavioral science

to help companies quickly get to a market competitive price, every time. Top enterprises leverage Arkestro to confidently optimize their procurement cycles with direct actions and clear recommendations, managing spend at scale without increasing headcount. See Arkestro in action at

arkestro .

