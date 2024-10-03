AQUALAB Lead Food Scientist To Present, “Overcoming Moisture Challenges In Candy And Confections” At 2024 National AACT Technical Seminar

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PULLMAN, Wash., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- AQUALAB, by Addium , is proud to announce that its Lead Food Scientist, Dr. Zachary Cartwright, PhD, will be presenting as a distinguished speaker at the 2024 National American Association of Candy Technologists (AACT) Technical on Wednesday, October 9 at 1:35 PM CT. This prestigious event will gather leaders and professionals to discuss the latest scientific advancements in candy technology.

Dr. Cartwright's session, titled, " Overcoming Moisture Challenges in Candy and Confections ," will shed light on the critical role water plays in defining the distinctive textures and flavors of many candies and confectionery products. Attendees will gain firsthand insights into how precise measurements and an understanding of water's implications can help avoid unwanted phase transitions and moisture migration while preserving desired flavor attributes.

Moreover, Dr. Cartwright will discuss how these principles can be applied to quickly predict shelf-life and optimize packaging, ensuring the production of consistent, high-quality products.

"I'm honored by the AACT's invitation to speak at the upcoming National Technical Seminar," said Cartwright. "By exploring the use of moisture, water activity, and sorption isotherms, my hope is that session attendees will walk away with the knowledge of proven best practices for overcoming key challenges in candy and confection production."

Register here to join Dr. Cartwright's session and to sign up for the 2024 National AACT Technical Seminar.

The 2024 AACT National Seminar conference will take place October 7-9, 2024, at the Hyatt Lodge in Oak Brook, Illinois. The conference consists of non-commercial seminar presentations, round table discussions and social gatherings including the infamous Iron Confectioner competition. Presentations range from basics to innovations, providing the industry with practical information to help in understanding processes and ingredients used by their companies.

About AQUALAB by Addium

More than 90 of the top 100 food companies in the US own and use AQUALAB devices, as well as many international organizations. Widespread use across the food industry includes a strong market presence in sectors such as snack foods, pet foods, dairy, and processed meats. Precision water activity measurements help food production companies to optimize quality assurance , guarantee safety, reduce R&D and production costs, and extend shelf life.

Important to note is that brands such as Hostess, Kemin, Clif Bar, Arkopharma, and Thorne, among others, have embraced AQUALAB's solutions.

With offices in the US, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, complemented by an extensive distributor network, AQUALAB maintains a global presence that mirrors its impact. Beyond its core expertise in water activity, the company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including moisture content analysis, isotherm generators, drying optimization software, food formulation software, sensory analysis, and R&D consulting.

For additional information, please visit .

