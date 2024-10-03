Docketai Unveils Industry-Leading Product Updates

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company Continues Revolutionizing Sales Enablement with Instant, AI-Powered Document Creation Based on Sales Knowledge LakeTM

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

DocketAI , an AI startup transforming revenue enablement, today announces the release of pivotal product updates designed to optimize how B2B sales teams operate. DocketAI Docs and DocketAI Collections enhance the platform's existing capabilities, solving everyday challenges for B2B sales teams, including delays in receiving necessary content due to product marketing's limited time and bandwidth, which can hinder deal progress. With the ability to continuously learn from the top sales performers in the company, DocketAI gives teams what they need to work more efficiently and close deals faster.

"With these new updates, we're transforming how B2B sales teams perform by removing the bottlenecks that slow them down," says Arjun Pillai, co-founder and chief executive officer at DocketAI. "We've automated the busy work, providing instant, accurate answers and personalized documents in minutes, so sales reps can focus on what really matters-building relationships and closing deals. By continuously learning from top performers, DocketAI is a true AI Sales Engineer Teammate that helps sellers boost productivity, improve win rates and connect with buyers more quickly and confidently."

DocketAI Docs is an AI-powered sales document generation tool that generates tailored, up-to-date, sales assets (e.g., product guides, one-pagers, landing pages, etc.) within seconds. It's unique in that it leverages advanced document planning and the company's Sales Knowledge LakeTM, anchoring all materials in enterprise product knowledge. In addition, the Sales Knowledge LakeTM continually learns from an organization's top sellers, which ensures that the best content is generated by leveraging winning insights. Created for product marketers, sales enablement managers and sales reps, DocketAI Docs is a solution to the growing backlog of content requests across B2B companies.

The AI understands the intent behind the request, creates a structured table of contents and produces customized, complete documents. This significantly reduces the time and effort required to develop sales materials, allowing teams to focus on engaging customers.

The newly launched DocketAI Collections promises to onboard new sales and sales engineering team members 20% faster than ever before. By organizing essential content, competitive intelligence and training materials into easily accessible Collections, sales reps no longer need to wait for answers-they get them instantly. The content in each Collection remains updated in real-time, equipping sellers with the latest information. DocketAI continuously monitors for changes to reference documents, automatically refreshing Collections as new insights emerge.

As always, DocketAI is committed to maintaining the highest global standards for data protection and adhering to Ethical AI Principles. To learn more and demo DocketAI, please visit: request-for-demo .

About DocketAI

Founded by Arjun Pillai, former Chief Data Officer at ZoomInfo, and Anoop Thomas Mathew, former Director of Engineering at FullContact, DocketAI is transforming revenue enablement through AI-driven solutions. DocketAI leverages generative AI as a Virtual Sales Engineer, providing revenue teams with instant, accurate technical support and personalized document generation capabilities. The platform uses its proprietary Sales Knowledge LakeTM to ingest and analyze structured and unstructured go-to-market data. It also continually learns from top performers to offer best practices and insights, which allows revenue professionals to focus on improving win rates and managing complex inquiries efficiently. DocketAI streamlines revenue processes, enhances productivity, and delivers effective outcomes by seamlessly integrating with existing revenue tools while maintaining robust security.

