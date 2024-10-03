Fivetwenty And STACKIT Join Cloud Foundry Foundation As Silver Members

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Latest to join the world's leading open source for cloud applications

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The open source non-profit Cloud Foundry Foundation

announced today new Silver Members, FiveTwenty and STACKIT , have joined the organization and current members including SAP, VMware Tanzu, Bloomberg, and Comcast.

The new sponsors join a diverse and collaborative community that since 2015 has sustained the development, and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the standard for delivering the best experience for developers at companies of all sizes. Cloud Foundry technologies make it faster and easier to build, test, deploy and scale applications, and are used by more than half the Fortune 500.

FiveTwenty and STACKIT have joined Cloud Foundry Foundation as silver members.

"This community's strength comes from our membership and contributors. We're very happy to have FiveTwenty and STACKIT come on board," said Chris Clark, Program Manager for the Cloud Foundry Foundation. "Their expertise and commitment to cloud-native solutions will enrich our community, driving innovation and excellence in cloud computing."

FiveTwenty delivers comprehensive management solutions for cloud application platforms, with a focus on cloud-native technologies, distributed computing, and platform engineering. The company comes with deep roots in the Cloud Foundry ecosystem, contributing as architects, developers, and designers for over a dozen years. FiveTwenty actively engages in the Cloud Foundry community and leverages the unique perspectives of veterans and passionate newcomers, creating an unparalleled approach to Cloud Foundry solutions.

"We are dedicated to driving innovation and leveraging cloud-native technologies to empower businesses worldwide," said Wayne E. Seguin, founder and CEO, FiveTwenty. "Together, we'll shape the future of cloud computing delivering enhanced scalability, reliability, and efficiency to users."

STACKIT, the cloud provider within Schwarz Digits– the IT and digital division of Schwarz Group – is a German-based provider of cloud computing solutions offering a range of services that include hosting, infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and managed services. Its platform provides businesses with scalable, reliable, and secure cloud infrastructure to support their digital operations. STACKIT caters to industries and organizations of all types and sizes, streamlining IT processes and enhancing efficiency through cloud-based solutions.

"Our dedication to providing scalable, reliable, and secure cloud infrastructure aligns perfectly with the Foundation's mission of advancing cloud technologies," said Robin Hermann, CEO, STACKIT. "Joining this esteemed community allows us to further enhance our services and contribute to the evolution of cloud computing, ultimately empowering organizations to thrive in the digital age."

About Cloud Foundry Foundation

Cloud Foundry is a collection of open source technologies being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture helps deploy apps written in any language on a choice of cloud platforms - Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for deploying mission critical apps at global organizations.

The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry, Paketo Buildpacks, Korifi, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, CredHub, and more. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: . To learn more, visit: .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

