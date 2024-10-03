CRH Healthcare Acquires Four Urgent Care Clinics In Georgia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company Now Operates 68 Peachtree Immediate Care Locations Across Georgia

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CRH Healthcare, LLC, a leading operator of urgent care clinics in Georgia and other states, has added four urgent care clinics under its Peachtree Immediate Care brand through three separate acquisitions in recent months.

In June,

CRH Healthcare acquired the former Reddy Urgent Care location in Hartwell, Georgia, near the South Carolina border. This relatively new location is in the town center at 605 E. Franklin Street .

In August,

CRH Healthcare completed a transaction with American Family Care to acquire a location at 6509 Gateway Road on the northeast side of Columbus, Georgia , that has served the area well for many years. There are now three Peachtree Immediate Care locations in the Columbus market, with a fourth planned for later in 2024 in nearby Phenix City, Alabama. This new center, along with the others in Columbus, is partnered with St. Francis-Emory Healthcare to provide the highest-quality care across the continuum of services.

Most recently, in September,

CRH Healthcare completed the acquisition of two centers from Accordia Urgent Care along the I-16 corridor in Dublin and Vidalia , Georgia. These centers have served their surrounding communities for years-almost ten in Vidalia-as both urgent care and primary care centers, which will continue under the Peachtree Immediate Care brand.

"We're really excited to be joining the communities of

Hartwell, Dublin, and Vidalia and adding to our already strong footprint in the Columbus area," said Bill Miller, Co-Founder and CEO of CRH Healthcare. "There's a lot to do to ensure we're set up for success and a smooth transition for local staff and patients regarding these acquisitions. I'm so thankful to everyone on our team for their hard work and dedication. We look forward to illustrating our commitment to the company's mission 'to provide the perfect patient experience every time' at these new Peachtree Immediate Care locations." Miller added.

Every

Peachtree Immediate Care center offers medical services for non-life-threatening health conditions, including injuries and illnesses, immunizations, physical examinations, diagnostic testing, X-rays, limited primary care, and employer and occupational health services. Each clinic has a board-certified physician, physician assistant, nurse practitioner, and highly trained clinical and support staff. Most locations are open 361 days a year from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

