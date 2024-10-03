(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prodege, a leading provider of consumer insights to Fortune 500 brands, today announced that the Company is presenting two innovative ground-breaking case studies at The Research Event (TMRE) in Orlando on October 8th.



AI-Powered Qualitative Research with Procter & Gamble (P&G)

At 3:15pm ET, Prodege will join forces with P&G to present "Smart Conversations: How AI is Redefining Qualitative Research." This innovative collaborative research evaluated the potential of AI-powered qualitative conversations to replace traditional quantitative methodologies in participant recruitment.

Charlie Rader, Procter & Gamble's Product Research Manager for North America, Baby and Family Care, will share the stage with Susan Stacey, Prodege's Senior Director of Client Solutions to discuss how AI is bringing revolutionary efficiency to the process of identifying ideal participants for qualitative research.

Prodege's cutting-edge Conversational AI tools facilitate multiple, simultaneous, real-time interactions with survey participants and provide grades for their responses in an instant. Our session will unveil the benefits to participant's valuable time, the efficiencies from data collection to final participant selection, and hear from P&G on why embracing these advanced methodologies is critical for engaging the right audience.

Product Launch Case Study with Panera Bread

In a session titled "Failure to Launch: Case Study with Panera," Prodege and Panera Bread will delve into the critical factors behind product successes and failures in the fast-casual dining market. This session, scheduled for 1:45pm ET, will feature Veronica Summers, Panera Bread's CPG Category Lead, and Prodege's Vice President of Sales, Mike Linck, as they discuss their research. Their presentation will cover the 4Ps (Price, Product, Promotion, Placement) of a new product launch and how Prodege helps companies find the“Why?”. Attendees will gain insights into crucial questions surrounding product launch execution and consumer perceptions.



"We're thrilled to share the stage at TMRE 2024 with two iconic brands to share how our innovative research methodologies, quality data and strong partnership deliver meaningful business impact," said Nicole Zwolinski, Prodege's Senior Director of Marketing. "Our joint presentations underscore Prodege's commitment to collaboration, pushing the boundaries of market research and delivering actionable insights to our partners."

These presentations at TMRE 2024 continue Prodege's fall events tour, following their recent presentation of a landmark study on girls' and women's participation in sports with Section Z at the 2024 Corporate Researchers Conference and the official launch of Prodege's new conversational AI feature at the ESOMAR Congress 2024.



About Prodege

Prodege (pro-dé-gée) is a consumer marketing and insights platform fueled by leading loyalty programs that propel brand growth. Prodege empowers marketers to understand, reach, and grow their customer base through market research and performance marketing campaigns that provide valuable customer feedback and engagement. Brands can reach customers in a rewarding environment through positive interactions in one of Prodege's many loyalty programs that cater to their most loyal customers with brand safe offers and surveys that create even greater engagement and enriching brand experiences. Visit Prodege to learn more about our solutions.

