Sopra Steria Signs The AI Pact For Trusted AI In Europe

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PARIS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a major player in European tech, announces that it has signed the AI Pact. By joining this European Commission initiative, Sopra Steria is once again committing to the development of ethical, sovereign and responsible AI.

By signing this pact, Sopra Steria confirms its commitment to adopting a proactive approach to stimulate technological innovation and ensure the ethical use of AI, in line with the recent entry into force of the European AI Act. This Act, effective from 1er August 2024, provides a framework for the use of artificial intelligence in Europe, particularly in high-risk areas, in order to protect the security and rights of citizens.

This signature commits Sopra Steria to :



Defining an AI governance strategy ;

Map systems likely to be classified as "high-risk"; Promoting awareness among staff and, more generally, all parties involved.

"AI has the potential to influence geopolitical and economic dynamics at a global level. As such, the AI Act and now the AI Pact are crucial European initiatives to establish clear guidelines and promote trusted and responsible AI. We are proud to be one of the first companies to commit to this. As a key player in AI in Europe, we are making ethics, bias prevention and reducing the carbon footprint of AI models our priorities," comments Yves Nicolas, Director of the Sopra Steria Group's AI Programme.

An in-house programme with a European dimension

The commitments made by Sopra Steria when it signed the pact on AI resonate perfectly with its AI programme. Launched a year ago, this programme is a Group-wide internal initiative aimed at transforming the Group in depth, while supporting the transformation of its customers and partners.

With more than 4,000 AI specialists, a figure set to double by 2028, the company supports public and private organisations in complying with AI-related regulations, including human rights assessments, while developing and integrating solutions tailored to strategic sectors. To achieve this, Sopra Steria adapts its offerings and actively develops skills within its organisation. Positioning itself as a key player in the field of artificial intelligence, Sopra Steria's ambition is to become a European leader in sovereign, scalable and reliable AI.

