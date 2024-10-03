URW SE - Information On Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares In The Share Capital As At September 30, 2024
Date
10/3/2024 12:01:00 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, October 3, 2024
Information on total number of voting rights and shares
in the share capital as at September 30, 2024
(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)
| Date
| Total number of shares in the capital
| Total number of voting rights
| 30/09/2024
| 139,370,486
| 139,370,486
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board
Share capital: €696,820,520
Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris
Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS
