(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Declaration of number of voting rights
Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as required by
L.233-8 II of the code of commerce and article 223-16 of the general rules
of the French market authority (AMF).
| Date
| Number of shares
| Total number of voting rights
|
|
09/30/2024
| 262,769,869
| Theoretical number of voting rights1:
| 360,724,827
1 The theoretical voting rights include all voting rights, including double voting rights.
