DSV A/S to raise DKK 37.3 billion through the issuance of new shares in an underwritten directed issue and private placement to certain institutional and professional investors through an accelerated bookbuilding process. The Board of Directors of DSV A/S (“DSV”) has today resolved to launch an offering of new shares in DSV (the“New Shares”) at market price to raise DKK 37.3 billion (approx. EUR 5 billion) (the“Offering”). The Offering will begin immediately and will be executed through an accelerated bookbuilding process. Background for the Offering and use of proceeds On 13 September 2024, DSV announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Schenker AG and its affiliates from Deutsche Bahn in an all-cash transaction. The transaction values Schenker at EUR 14.3 billion (approx. DKK 107 billion) on an Enterprise Value basis. The acquisition of Schenker is a transformative transaction for DSV, creating a world-leading player within the global transport and logistics industry. Together, DSV and Schenker will have a combined revenue of DKK 293 billion (based on pro-forma 2023 full-year financials), and a joint workforce of around 147,000 employees across more than 90 countries. The combination of the two businesses will create economies of scale and provide a unique offering for our customers, with the addition of highly skilled employees, an enhanced global network, comprehensive solutions and digitalised products and services. The Board of Directors of DSV, the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bahn and the German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport have approved the transaction and closing is expected in Q2 2025. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to partially finance the expected acquisition of Schenker, in line with DSV's earlier announcements that DSV will use equity financing, to partly finance the acquisition and maintain its current credit rating. Terms of the Offering The Offering has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“U.S. Securities Act”), and will be made pursuant to applicable exemptions from the obligation to publish a prospectus in Denmark as well as exemptions from the U.S. Securities Act and the securities laws of other applicable jurisdictions. The Offering will be made to institutional investors in Denmark and internationally at market price and without pre-emption rights to DSV's existing shareholders. As part of the Offering, the Company has received cornerstone commitments in respect of DKK 21 billion in aggregate, including USD 1.1 billion from funds and accounts under management by direct and indirect investment management subsidiaries of BlackRock Inc., ~EUR 600 million from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), ~USD 700 million from funds and accounts managed by Capital Group, USD 400 million from Norges Bank Investment Management, a division of Norges Bank, DKK 1.0 billion from BLS Capital Fondsmæglerselskab A/S and DKK 500 million from ATP. The offer price for the new shares will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process. The bookbuilding for the Offering will open with immediate effect and can close at any time. The result of the Offering, the final offer price and number of New Shares are expected to be announced through a company announcement as soon as practicable thereafter. If the Offering is oversubscribed, an individual allocation of shares will be made. The Offering is fully underwritten. Subject to certain customary exceptions, DSV has in connection with the Offering agreed to undertake a customary lock-up commitment for a period ending 180 calendar days from settlement of the Offering. In addition, the members of DSV's executive management and board of directors have agreed to undertake a lock-up commitment for a period ending 180 calendar days following the date of settlement of the Offering, subject to certain customary exceptions. Resolution on share capital increase The decision to launch the Offering to raise DKK 37.3 billion (approx. EUR 5 billion) in a directed issue and private placement is made pursuant to Article 4a1 of DSV's Articles of Association pursuant to which the Board of Directors is authorised to make share capital increases without pre-emption rights for the existing shareholders at market price. The New Shares, if issued, will rank pari passu in all respects with existing shares in DSV. The New Shares will be negotiable instruments, and no restrictions will apply to their transferability. No shares, including the New Shares, carry or will carry any special rights. Rights conferred by the New Shares, including voting rights and dividend rights, will apply from the time when the capital increase is registered with the Danish Business Authority. The New Shares must be registered in the name of the holder in the company's register of shareholders. This can happen through the shareholder's account-holding bank. Admission for trading and official listing The New Shares, if issued, will be issued in the systems of VP Securities A/S ("Euronext Securities") and delivered to the investors in the temporary ISIN code DK0063294467. The temporary ISIN code DK0063294467 will be merged with the existing primary ISIN code for the existing shares, DK0060079531, as soon as possible following registration of the share capital increase with the Danish Business Authority. The temporary ISIN code will not be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen, but only registered in Euronext Securities for subscription of the New Shares. Nasdaq Copenhagen has confirmed that the New Shares, if issued, will be listed under the existing ISIN code for the existing shares, DK0060079531. New Shares are, if issued, expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, in the ISIN code for the existing shares, DK0060079531, on or around 9 October 2024. The admission to trading and official listing of the New Shares is subject to the Offering not being withdrawn prior to the settlement of the Offering and the Company making an announcement to that effect. Settlement The Offering will be settled through Euronext Securities by way of book entry against cash payment. Expected timetable for the Offering

Date Event Expected 3 October 2024 Pricing and allocation of the New Shares Expected 3 October 2024 Announcement of the results of the Offering Expected 8 October 2024 Settlement and payment for the New Shares Expected 8 October 2024 Registration of the capital increase with the Danish Business Authority Expected 9 October 2024 Admission to trading and official listing of the New Shares under the existing ISIN code Expected 10 October 2024 Merger of temporary ISIN code in Euronext Securities is merged with permanent ISIN code



Joint Global Coordinators and legal counsels

BNP PARIBAS, Danske Bank A/S, HSBC Continental Europe S.A., Germany, J.P. Morgan SE and Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland are Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.

Moalem Weitemeyer and Freshfields are acting as Danish and international legal advisors respectively to DSV. Plesner Advokatpartnerselskab and Clifford Chance (US) are acting as Danish and U.S. legal advisors to the Joint Global Coordinators.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, ...

Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, ...

Media

Jonatan Rying Larsen, tel. +45 25 41 77 37, ...

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

