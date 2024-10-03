Alife's AI Technology Now Available On Hamilton Thorne Laser Systems

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The partnership between Hamilton Thorne, Inc. & Alife aims to expand access to cutting-edge AI to support clinical decision making

Alife Health , the leading company building AI tools to advance in-vitro fertilization (IVF) in the US today, announced a marketing partnership with Hamilton Thorne , Inc., which manufactures and markets precision laser systems, imaging systems, consumables, and services that enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) and Developmental Biology Research markets.

Through this partnership, Alife's Embryo Assist

software will be available on Hamilton Thorne laser systems to enable embryologists to seamlessly create digital records of every embryo as well as leverage Alife's Clinical Decision Support (CDS) algorithm to determine the best embryo for transfer. As part of the partnership, all US-based Hamilton Thorne clients will receive a three month trial of the Embryo Assist technology.

"Hamilton Thorne is dedicated to leveraging cutting-edge industry expertise to continually enhance our comprehensive suite of products and services," says Catherine Welch, VP of Clinical Sales & Customer Success (Americas) for Hamilton Thorne. "We prioritize partnerships with forward-thinking companies and top industry experts to collaborate on ways to expand customer-centric solutions that bring innovations to life."

The Embryo Assist software is a microscope-integrated tool, allowing embryologists to easily capture embryo images and data to elevate laboratory quality-control measures. The software also boasts a CDS-based AI embryo ranking feature, which utilizes machine learning to help embryologists determine which embryos have the highest likelihood of success. Alife's award-nominated scientific abstract regarding the CDS model, demonstrates non-inferior performance to manual embryo grading by highly experienced embryologists. This indicates the tool can offer laboratories a new level of standardization for embryo selection.

"At Alife, we value the opportunity to partner with industry leaders with a demonstrated history of excellence in reproductive medicine," says Melissa Teran, COO and Head of Product for Alife Health. "We are thrilled to partner with Hamilton Thorne to advance our mutual goal of using technology to provide the most effective care for individuals seeking to grow their family."

About Alife Health

Alife's mission is to personalize and modernize the IVF process with cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to improve outcomes and care for all. The company has built a consortium of partnerships with the top clinics and most renowned physicians to bring significant clinical improvements to patients globally. Alife has been recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024. Founded in 2020, the company is based in San Francisco and backed by top-tier venture capital investors including Lux Capital, Union Square Ventures and Maveron. To learn more visit .

About Hamilton Thorne, Inc.

Hamilton Thorne Inc. (HTI) manufactures and markets precision laser systems, CASA systems (Computer Assisted Sperm Analysis), imaging systems, consumables, and services that enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) and Developmental Biology Research markets. Over thirty years ago, HTI started as a small business serving the animal breeding market and embarked on a mission to provide innovations that improve quality of life. Since then, HTI has expanded to the fertility industry and strives to create sustainable products that support IVF professionals worldwide. Our diverse customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotech companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

