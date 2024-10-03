Seemetrics Expands The Use Of Cybersecurity Metrics To Empower The Full Security Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Building on its collection of out-of-the-box metrics, SeeMetrics is now operative with every user in the security organization in mind.

SeeMetrics , the leading cybersecurity data fabric for metrics and risk management platform, today announces the expansion of the for all members of the security team, addressing the diverse and pressing needs of security leaders and teams for specific metrics use cases.

Providing the fastest transition from siloed operational product data into a range of different dashboards and views, SeeMetrics now meets various security users' entire range of measurement needs, helping them easily narrate their particular cybersecurity story, including hygiene, risk, board reporting and more.

The demand for metrics varies based on the role – a CISO may require metrics for strategic oversight or board reporting, GRC teams may need to focus on policies and frameworks, the head of vulnerability may need to measure program performance while product SMEs, their specific tools. SeeMetrics has expanded to cater to these distinct needs, offering the flexibility to serve various purposes while leveraging the same underlying data as the foundation for all measurements. Users can dive into metrics to see historical trends, and select the relevant filters to view the data that matters most to them. This adaptability ensures that each team can access the insights they require, whether for high-level strategy,day-to-day operations or reporting purposes.

SeeMetrics aggregates, correlates and normalizes data from all the different products and allows the user to easily filter the metric for the relevant need. This is used to quickly identify the gaps and gain a multiplier effect of improvement across the stack. All of SeeMetrics' boards, designed with the out-of-the box metrics to serve specific measurement needs, are entirely customizable allowing each user to add or remove metrics as needed, ensuring that the data aligns with the users' unique security and business needs, along with the narrative they wish to communicate to stakeholders.

Modern cybersecurity organizations rely on a wide array of tools and are composed of diverse teams, each with distinct roles and objectives. Although metrics play a crucial role in cybersecurity, making them truly valuable requires a huge amount of resources -

90% rely on static spreadsheets, manually fed from dozens of siloed security products, to present measurements and enforce policies. This offline process hinders continuous access and visibility to operational data, complicates communication with the board, insurance and other auditors and also makes alignment between the various roles very challenging.

"SeeMetrics is ushering in a new standard of the way metrics are generated and leveraged, improving overall security governance., Now, we allow a range of security players to access their individual metrics: so each can have their own board," said Shirley Salzman, Co-Founder and CEO of SeeMetrics. "This new standard means that across the entire security organization teams are getting continuous, trending, flexible, and enriched metrics, with no manual work needed."

