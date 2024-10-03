Xcures Connects As A Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) Participant

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

xCures, a leader in healthcare technology, proudly announces its successful activation as a Qualified Information (QHIN) participant. This milestone marks a significant leap forward in healthcare data interoperability, enhancing patient care through improved data accessibility, real-time insights, and actionable information.

By leveraging the QHIN exchange, xCures will seamlessly integrate and exchange data across a broad network of healthcare systems. This capability enables xCures to provide structured, compute-ready healthcare data that enhances treatment decisions and patient outcomes. In addition, xCures' technology is now available to any organization participating-or planning to participate-on QHINs, greatly increasing the value of data received under the Treatment and Individual Access Services (IAS) use cases.

Mika Newton, CEO of xCures, shared his enthusiasm for the launch, stating, "We are excited to unlock the full potential of the QHIN exchange. xCures serves as a filter above this vast data landscape, curating and delivering the precise information our partners need to make informed treatment decisions. Now, any organization connected to QHINs can benefit from these insights, ensuring patient data is not only accessible but truly actionable. This is transformative for the future of patient care."

The integration of xCures with the QHIN exchange underscores the company's commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery through cutting-edge technology. By making its capabilities available to all QHIN participants, xCures is driving a new era of healthcare innovation, where data is not only shared but turned into valuable insights for both providers and patients.

About xCures

Launched in 2018, xCures Inc. operates an AI-assisted platform that automatically retrieves and aggregates medical records from any US care site. Data is extracted and structured within 15 minutes, to offer a sophisticated view of a patient's fully longitudinal health journey that encompasses everything from genomics to social determinants of health.

Through a variety of tools and data products, xCures provides clinically actionable, real-time insights that facilitate clinical care for providers, patients, and partners. For more information, contact [email protected]

