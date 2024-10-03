United County Real Estate Unveils Innovative New Land Website

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Search Thousands of Exclusive Land Listings Nationwide

Kansas City, Missouri, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly a century after its founding and more than thirty years since launching the company's first website, United Country continues to innovate with an all new, national land-focused website. Adding to its large portfolio of specialty property type websites, the company's latest offering – UCLandforSale.com – is designed to be one of the most powerful land real estate websites in the nation.

is an advanced website exclusive to United Country's more than 400 offices, thousands of agents, auctioneers, and most importantly ... the clients they serve. The website features thousands of spectacular United Country land listings from Maine to California and all points in-between.

“This new website underscores the local property expertise and marketing power of our brokerages from coast-to-coast in the U.S., and in several countries internationally,” said United Country Real Estate President Mike Duffy.“It also highlights the constant innovations in marketing technology and our ability to extensively advertise and market listings more broadly for our agents' clients.”

More specifically, Duffy said the site works as a proprietary tool United Country agents can leverage to market land and the unique features each property listing offers. From ranches in Texas to farms in Missouri, Montana hunting land to Tennessee horse properties and beyond ... users of can search for their ideal property by country, state, county, type and various property features. Whether a visitor is looking for a timber tract investment, recreational land for weekend getaways, or a log home on two or even several thousand acres, the new website not only makes it possible, but also easy. Additionally, users can browse individual affiliate offices, brokers and specialized land agents, all by location.

The site's advanced platform has a mobile-first design and leverages Search Engine Optimization (SEO) to work for the user, optimizing search parameters with multi-feature capabilities. Smart geo-based filtering automatically gives site visitors top results nearest them on the home page. The idea is to quickly put the most relevant search results in front of prospective buyers.

“When you use the website and experience what it can do, it's immediately evident that it offers an excellent experience for property buyers,” Duffy said.

Among the website's other features - consumers can favorite properties they want to revisit later, read informative articles on the Land Blog, and request a print or digital copy of United Country's famous and exclusive catalog. Importantly, is flexible and built for future updates and changing buyer needs.

“We are excited for the results of this next-generation website technology,” Duffy said.“The site once again delivers on our mission to constantly innovate as the company approaches 2025 and our 100th Anniversary. In fact, we're already focused and geared up for the next 100-year run.”

In addition to United Country's latest website, the company offers a wide range of more than 40 national specialty websites and a world of other services to meet its clients' lifestyle, country and rural real estate needs. This includes , the niche property type websites found at , high-end ranches at , premier hunting land at and commercial real estate at .



About United Country Real Estate

United Country Real Estate (at ) is the leading, and largest fully-integrated network of conventional and auction real estate professionals specializing in lifestyle, land, small city and rural real estate. The company has been an innovator in real estate marketing since 1925, with a unique, comprehensive national advertising program. This exclusive program includes the highest-ranked and largest portfolios of specialty lifestyle property marketing websites, unequaled national print advertising, the largest internal real estate advertising agency, an extensive database of more than 1 million opt-in buyers, and additional proprietary programs to advertise properties more broadly.

# # #

Attachment

Text>Looking for the best offerings in land real estate? Check out

CONTACT: Ryan Kane United Country Real Estate 816-420-6200 ...