Glia Launches Unified Interactions Index Online Calculator

the leader in customer interaction technology, today announced the launch of its Unified Interactions Calculator , providing a seamless, guided digital process for services companies to benchmark themselves against over 500 peer companies. The calculator is based on Glia's Unified Interactions Index , a new, more effective way for financial institutions to define and measure the value created by their customer interactions based on comparisons of efficiency, effectiveness and experience. The Interactions Index Calculator is now available from Glia to all banks, credit unions and insurance companies at no cost.

By answering just 14 questions, Glia's calculator provides apples-to-apples benchmarking data, showing financial institutions how they compare against peers and competitors. The score categorizes respondents into one of three areas based on the efficiency, effectiveness and experience of their customer interaction strategy: front runner, pacer or straggler. From there, Glia provides custom recommendations for improving the institution's interaction strategy and driving more business results based on their unique metrics.

"Customer

interactions are the new litmus test for loyalty, but until now financial institutions

haven't had an accessible

way to compare their interaction strategy with peers and relate it to tangible KPIs," explained Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia. "Our calculator offers

a quick,

simple way to evaluate where an institution stands and then provides actionable steps on easy areas of improvement. This ultimately helps deliver

the information and tools necessary to modernize and enhance customer interactions and

drive successful business outcomes."

Glia launched its first ever Unified Interactions Report based on the Unified Interactions Index earlier this year based on its experience in powering over 3-billion interactions between financial services organizations and their customers. The report found that those financial services organizations that embrace a unified approach to managing interactions are able to achieve three benefits simultaneously – greater cost efficiency, increased revenue and a higher overall customer experience and loyalty.



The launch of these new Interactions offerings is part of Glia's overarching dedication to helping financial institutions achieve successful service outcomes, strengthen relationships and accelerate growth.

About Glia

Glia is the leader and pioneer of Unified Interaction Management-redefining how companies interact with their customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies voice, digital customer service, and AI with a unique ChannelLessTM architecture that eliminates data silos, dropped context, and frustration for customers and representatives. With Glia, companies can easily shift volume between channels, and customer connections can evolve naturally. Glia helps its customers harness the power of customer interactions to drive efficiency, loyalty, and revenue.

Glia has partnered with over 500 insurance companies, banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM company for a third year in a row and a

Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1 Billion. Learn more at glia .

