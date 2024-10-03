(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A Free Webinar Presented by The Lenz Foundation

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frederick P. Lenz Foundation for American Buddhism today announced a free event, "Overcoming Election Anxiety with Mindfulness," scheduled for Thursday, October 10, 2024, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. pm EDT via Zoom. This bi-partisan webinar will make neutral and deeply helpful skills available to the public.

You'll have the chance to step back from your own concerns and view this election through the lens of Buddhist wisdom, helping you approach the run-up and outcome with a more hopeful, detached, nonjudgmental, and clear-headed perspective.

The webinar will feature teachings by expert panelists with experience in mindfulness and government along with an interactive Q&A session. The panelists are:



Fleet Maull, Founder, Heart-Mind Institute: Dr. Maull is committed to personal and social transformation through his work as the founder of the Heart Mind Institute, Prison Mindfulness Institute, and National Prison Hospice Association, pioneering mindfulness-based approaches to stress and uncertainty. He has trained thousands in trauma-informed mindfulness and resilience. His organizations are long-time Lenz Foundation grant recipients.



Garth Katto Smelser, Founder, Mindful FED: With a career in federal government spanning the U.S. Forest Service and NOAA, Garth co-founded Mindful FED and Mindful NOAA, spearheading initiatives to improve workplace well-being and inclusion through mindfulness practices. As Faculty Chair at the Federal Executive Institute, he focuses on mindfulness-based leadership development, helping public servants manage stress, enhance performance, and cultivate a more balanced and connected workforce.



Katrina Combs, Mindfulness Facilitator, NOAA: In 2008, Katrina joined theUnited States Marine Corps serving active duty for 10 years. After service, she accepted a position with the National Weather Service. In August, 2020, she began participating in the Mindful NOAA ERG (National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, Employee Resource Group) ensuring federal employees have a safe place of secular mindful practice.

In January, 2023, she studied mindfulness facilitation and joined the Mindful NOAA team where daily mindfulness and movement sessions are offered for all federal employees.

Michael Brady, Founder & President of Generosity Wealth Management: A business owner in Boulder, Colorado, Michael combines expertise in wealth management with a passion for social impact, serving on nonprofit boards in areas such as restorative justice and international development. He has been a prison mindfulness facilitator and a pivotal contributor to the Engaged Mindfulness Institute's Bearing Witness Retreat and Peace Initiative in Rwanda.

"By showcasing the knowledge of our grantees and webinar speakers, we can help everyone gain mindfulness tools to stay calm, focused, and resilient-no matter the election outcome," said Liz

Lewinson, CEO of the Lenz Foundation. "Register here for the webinar, learn about mindfulness, and vote!"

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Frederick P. Lenz Foundation for American Buddhism

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED