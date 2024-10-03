(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC: BSEG) is poised to capitalize on the explosive growth of the entertainment with the expansion of its hit wartime drama AVENGER FIELD into a five-part series for Amazon's Audible platform. Originally conceived as a one-off production, the overwhelming response to the pilot has led to the development of a full series, with potential for future seasons.



AVENGER FIELD chronicles the riveting true story of the female American pilots who took to the skies from Texas' Avenger Field airbase during WWII, merging cinematic storytelling with the immersive power of audio.

With its in-house writing and development team, Big Screen Entertainment is leveraging its expertise to deliver a premium, radio-style play, featuring a talented roster of accomplished TV and film actors. The expansion into audio comes at a time when the medium is experiencing skyrocketing popularity, especially on platforms like Audible, which is supported by Amazon's global reach.

“From the performances to the soundscape, we knew early on that we had something special,” said BSEG CEO Kimberley Kates.“Our vision is to not only entertain but to honor the incredible legacy of these pioneering women aviators. We're just scratching the surface of where this project can go.”

1. A Growing and Diversifying Slate:

Big Screen Entertainment Group is well-positioned for long-term growth with a strong pipeline of upcoming productions across multiple platforms. The company's expansion into audio content, particularly with a series tied to a historical subject as compelling as AVENGER FIELD, represents a strategic move into a fast-growing sector. Should the series gain traction on Audible, it opens the door for cross-platform expansion, including potential film and TV adaptations, international syndication, and franchise development.

2. Capitalizing on Audio's Boom:

The audio entertainment market, particularly podcasts and audio dramas, is experiencing unprecedented demand, forecasted to exceed $15 billion in value over the next few years. With AVENGER FIELD set to release on Audible next year, Big Screen is well-placed to capture a portion of this expanding market. Early successes like this series could unlock substantial new revenue streams for BSEG, including licensing deals, merchandising, and future content collaborations with major platforms.

3. Proven Track Record with Star Talent:

BSEG has a legacy of delivering high-quality productions for both U.S. and international audiences. The expansion of AVENGER FIELD comes on the heels of other successful projects, reinforcing the company's reputation for blending artistic vision with commercial appeal. With top-tier creative talent and voice actors attached, the series is likely to attract significant attention upon release, driving brand value and audience growth.

4. Positioned for a Global Audience:

Amazon's Audible platform provides Big Screen with access to millions of listeners worldwide. This broad exposure can accelerate the company's growth and position BSEG as a significant player not only in traditional film and TV production, but also in the lucrative audio content space. Future expansions into international markets could bring even greater value to investors as the company taps into a global storytelling ecosystem.

With an expanding portfolio of films, TV shows, and now audio dramas, Big Screen Entertainment Group continues to demonstrate its ability to pivot and adapt to new media trends.

Based in Beverly Hills, Big Screen Entertainment Group is a seasoned production and distribution company specializing in delivering content across film, television, and now audio platforms. Founded in 2005, BSEG has built a reputation for quality, creativity, and global reach, with a proven ability to succeed in an evolving media landscape.

