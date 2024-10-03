Static Media Enhances Portfolio With Key Acquisitions In Home, Pet Care, And Science

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Static is thrilled to announce the of multiple premier sites from Leaf Group Ltd. The acquired sites- Hunker , Cuteness , Sciencing , and GardenGuides -will now join Static Media's robust portfolio, which includes TastingTable , HouseDigest , SlashGear , and TheList , reaching a combined 73 million unique users per month.

Static Media acquired the sites from Leaf Group, which specializes in health, wellness, and travel. This strategic move will broaden Static Media's reach into new verticals and strengthen its presence in the home, lifestyle, and DIY space.

Hunker is a popular destination for the design-curious, offering expert guidance, DIY projects, decor ideas, and practical tips for home improvement. Whether you're a seasoned DIYer or just starting, Hunker provides the resources and inspiration to transform your living spaces.

Cuteness has long been a go-to destination for pet lovers, offering expert advice and practical tips for pet care. Whether you're caring for dogs, cats, or even rabbits and hamsters, Cuteness provides the resources and support to ensure your furry friends receive the best care possible.

The acquisitions align with Static Media's strategic goal to strengthen its footprint in the home and DIY vertical while venturing into new areas like pets and science. By integrating Hunker and GardenGuides, Static Media will complement its existing property, HouseDigest, solidifying its authority and expanding its audience in the home and garden space.

"Our goal with this acquisition is to drive growth by revitalizing these platforms with fresh, engaging content, including expert advice, practical tips, and compelling stories across home decor, pet care, and science education," said Reggie Renner, CEO and co-founder of Static Media. "We intend to attract new readers while retaining the existing loyal following. Additionally, the addition of these sites allows us to venture into exciting new verticals, such as pets and science, which are growing in popularity and demand. We are excited about the potential to serve a broader audience with high-quality, informative content and take these sites to new heights."

About Static Media

Established in 2012, Static Media is a leading digital media company. The company owns and operates twenty-eight brands, serving an audience of over 100 million monthly website visitors. Through a strong digital presence, Static Media brands cover a wide range of topics, providing real-time news, original insights, exclusive interviews, and expert advice. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company comprises more than 230 employees, with editorial and creative teams making up the majority of the workforce. This virtual-first team produces and distributes content across its brands.

