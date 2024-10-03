BOC Group's 21St Strategic Partner Meeting Highlights Customer Success And Data-Driven Transformation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With over 600 attendees from leading organizations, the 2024 Strategic Partner Meeting in Vienna emerged as a vibrant hub of insights, groundbreaking discussions, and game-changing innovations in

BPM, EA, and GRC – showcasing how BOC Group's flagship products harness reliable information to drive business transformation and success on a global scale.

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BOC Group , the global leader in Enterprise Modelling Software, hosted its 21st Strategic Partner Meeting on September 12th and 13th at the iconic Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna, uniting industry leaders and visionaries for an immersive conference experience.

The conference kicked off with a keynote from the BOC Group Management Board, emphasizing the advantages of integrating ADONIS, ADOIT, and ADOGRC to leverage reliable BPM, EA, and GRC information for informed decision-making . Esteemed customers such as Allianz, Cisco, Estée Lauder, and Coca-Cola shared compelling success stories that illustrated how BOC's tools are transforming their operations and enhancing business outcomes.

Highlights included Boo Squires from Allianz UK discussing how ADONIS has driven their operational success through a thriving process community, alongside Elmar Els from Coca-Cola Beverages Africa , who outlined how ADONIS and ADOIT have been instrumental in establishing their Enterprise Architecture practice and aligning business trends with strategic priorities .

SPM 2024 offered a dynamic blend of learning and networking through exclusive presentations and engaging product workshops . Attendees explored the latest trends and innovations, from AI-driven features for Process Management and Enterprise Architecture to cutting-edge solutions addressing compliance use cases related to ESG, DORA, and NIS2.

To amplify the event's impact and share invaluable insights with a broader audience, BOC Group is providing all session recordings for on-demand viewing . Don't miss the opportunity to explore these sessions and stay ahead of the curve with the latest trends shaping the future of BPM, EA, and GRC –

visit the event's landing page today !

About BOC Group

BOC Group develops and markets state-of-the-art Enterprise Modelling Software in the domains of BPM, EA, and GRC, enabling effective business management in the digital era. Our tools are designed for interconnectivity, adaptable to your needs, and capable of collaborating with a wide range of ecosystem applications.

We deliver our products and services through a team of over 300 employees across Athens, Berlin, Dublin, Madrid, Paris, Vienna, Warsaw, and Winterthur, supported by more than 120 partners globally.

