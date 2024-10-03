Alignment Health Plan Expands Provider Network With Intermountain Health, Enhancing Care Access In Nevada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Medicare Advantage company partners with nonprofit system to deliver high-quality, coordinated care in Clark and Washoe counties

LAS VEGAS, Nev. and ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan , an award-winning Medicare Advantage plan from Alignment Health, today announced it is expanding access to high-quality and services for its members in Clark and Washoe counties through a new agreement with Intermountain Health . Effective Jan. 1, 2025, the agreement will provide Alignment's Nevada members access to more than 65 locations in the Silver State, 35 of which are award-winning senior primary care clinics.



“Joining forces with Intermountain Health, one of the largest nonprofit health systems in the mountain states, is an exciting step forward for Alignment Health Plan and the Nevada communities we serve,” said Dawn Maroney, CEO of Alignment Health Plan and president, markets of the plan's parent company, Alignment Health.“With nearly a third of Nevadans aged 65 and older living in Clark and Washoe counties, this partnership gives our members access to the high-quality care that Intermountain is known for, alongside the innovative benefits and exceptional member experience that define Alignment.”

Medicare-eligible residents of Clark and Washoe counties who enroll with Alignment during the annual enrollment period, Oct. 15- Dec. 7, can benefit from all of Intermountain services, including primary, specialty and urgent care services starting Jan. 1, 2025. In those counties, Alignment is offering four HMO options, including a special needs plan for members with qualifying chronic heart conditions and diabetes, a special needs plan for members enrolled in both Medicare and Medicaid, and its Platinum + Instacart (HMO) plan, which earned a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in 2024. Every year, CMS evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating, with 5 stars representing“excellent” performance. Star ratings for the 2025 plan year are expected to be announced in mid-October.

Intermountain Health is a nonprofit health system of 33 hospitals and 385 clinics located in six mountain-region states. Recently, nine of its physicians were named to the Desert Companion's 2024 Top Doctors of Nevada list in recognition of their service to their patients and community.

For more information about the company's plans and services in Nevada, visit .

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health's mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVAR. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit .

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in six states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 4,600 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.

