DEADLINE ALERT For SPIR, DXCM, OFIX, STM: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their rights in these class actions

Spire Global, (NYSE: SPIR )

Class Period: March 6, 2024 – August 14, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that there were embedded leases of identifiable assets and pre-space mission activities for certain Space Services contracts; (2) that Spire Global lacked effective internal controls regarding revenue recognition for these contracts; (3) that, as a result, the Company overstated revenue for certain Space Services contracts; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM )

Class Period: January 8, 2024 – July 25, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was not truly equipped to execute on its perceived growth potential as it relied far too heavily on its ability to attract new customers while keeping existing distribution channels afloat; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX )

Class Period: October 11, 2022 – September 12, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Orthofix's management team was engaged in“repeated inappropriate and offensive conduct that violated multiple code of conduct requirements,” which was also“inconsistent with the Company's values and culture”; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM )

Class Period: January 25, 2024 – July 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company did not truly have appropriate visibility to generate the guidance it put forth; (2) the Company failed to appropriately analyze the visibility it did have, or otherwise the Company was simply not truly equipped to handle the ongoing challenges in its end-market industries as they had projected; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

