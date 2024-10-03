Extensiv Announces Appointment Of Saas Industry Veteran, Aaron Stead, As CEO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extensiv , a visionary leader delivering omnichannel software solutions for warehouse, inventory, and order management, today announced the appointment of Aaron Stead as its new Chief Executive Officer.



Aaron Stead, who has served as President of Extensiv for the past two years, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to his new role. Since joining the Company, Aaron has been pivotal in leading Extensiv to achieve impressive growth, increased customer sentiment, and expanding margins. His strategic vision and commitment to excellence have helped position the Company for continued success.

Andy Lloyd, who has served as CEO for the past six years, will transition to the Board of Directors. Since joining the company in 2018, Andy's vision has been to build a product offering that goes beyond traditional warehouse management software (WMS) and creates the future of omnichannel fulfillment. After integrating four acquisitions, expanding the product suite, and launching the Extensiv brand under Andy's leadership, the Company now serves 2,000 3PL warehouses and 18,000 brands.

“Aaron's appointment as CEO marks a significant milestone for Extensiv. His industry experience, coupled with his proven ability to lead high-performing teams and execute strategic initiatives, make him the ideal leader to guide our future,” said Jason Payne, Chairman of the Board.“We thank Andy Lloyd for inspiring and driving the Company's early growth with his vision and leadership, and we're confident Aaron will continue to propel our innovation and growth, keeping Extensiv at the forefront of our industry.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to step into the role of CEO at such a pivotal time for Extensiv and our markets,” said Aaron Stead.“My team and I are excited to continue working with our customers and partners to successfully navigate the evolving supply chain. Extensiv exists to make it easier for 3PLs to work with brands. Together, we will further innovate and tame the chaos from order to delivery.”

Aaron brings to Extensiv more than two decades of experience achieving profitable growth in dynamic, fast-paced, and competitive B2B technology markets. Prior to joining Extensiv, he led vision, strategy, and execution of the end-to-end customer experience as Chief Revenue Officer at Mindbody following its acquisition of Booker, where he also served as CRO. Before his role at Mindbody, Aaron spent seven years at InfusionSoft, where he ushered the company to more than 10x growth in both revenue and size as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. His leadership is marked by creating scale with innovative go-to-market strategies, successful margin expansion, and building strong global teams.

