AFSP Hosts Free Virtual Events To Educate Public On Suicide Prevention And Awareness Among Hispanic And Latinx Audiences

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15), the American Foundation for suicide Prevention
(AFSP), a leading suicide prevention organization in the U.S., is hosting a series of virtual events to build awareness of mental health and suicide prevention in Latinx and Hispanic communities and provide actionable steps people can take to support those who may be struggling. The free events will be hosted in both English and Spanish.
For more information, see below, and register in advance to attend an upcoming event.
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET – Talk Saves Lives: An Introduction to Suicide Prevention for Latinx and Hispanic Communities (in Spanish)
Register here for a Spanish-language presentation facilitated by trained AFSP volunteers Denisse Lamas and Robert Noriega. Learn about the factors the contribute to suicide, the impact on Hispanic and Latinx communities, and how to help and access resources.
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET – It Takes a Village: Supporting Latinx and Hispanic Youth Mental Health (in Spanish with captions in English)
Suicide is a growing concern among Latinx and Hispanic youth, but there are steps we can all take to prevent suicide – whether you're a parent, pediatrician, school staff member, or other youth caretaker or service provider.
This live, Spanish-language panel will share key insights and best practices to support youth mental health and save lives.
Host and panelists include:
Dr. Kiara Álvarez, Assistant Professor in the Department of Health, Behavior, and Society, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
María de los Ángeles Corral, Vice President of Public Relations, AFSP (host)
Adeli Minet Cortez, Mental Health Intervention Counselor at a school district in Texas, AFSP Talk Saves Lives Latinx Presenter
Dr. Silvia Pereira-Smith, Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrician, Executive Committee Member, The American Academy of Pediatrics Council on Mental and Emotional Development
This panel will be streamed live via facebook/afspnational and youtube/afspnational .
*About Talk Saves Lives
Talk Saves Lives: An Introduction to Suicide Prevention for Latinx and Hispanic Communities is a community-based, educational presentation that addresses mental health, suicide and its impact on Latinx and Hispanic communities in the United States. Following this presentation, participants should be able to:
Describe the scope of the problem of suicide within Latinx and Hispanic communities
Describe suicide risk and protective factors specific to Latinx and Hispanic communities
Describe warning signs of suicide
Explain how to get help for themselves or someone in a suicidal crisis
Explain how to seek help and support for themselves or others
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a
loss . AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest
Annual Report
and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on
Facebook ,
Twitter ,
Instagram ,
YouTube ,
LinkedIn
and
TikTok .
SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
