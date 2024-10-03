(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The United States conducting polymer is expected to grow significantly, reaching a valuation of USD 3.1 billion by 2034. This growth is driven by the rising demand for storage technologies, with sales projected to increase at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2034. NEWARK, Del, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global conducting polymer market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 7.0 billion in 2024, driven by increasing applications in electronics, automotive, and energy storage sectors. The market is set to witness robust growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% over the forecast period, supported by advancements in smart materials and rising demand for lightweight, flexible, and high-performance polymers. By 2034, the global conducting polymer market is expected to soar to a total of USD 17.2 billion, as these materials become integral to innovations in areas such as wearable devices, sensors, and advanced battery systems.

Polycarbonates remain highly sought-after conducting polymer types in the market owing to their exceptional properties, such as lightweight, transparency, flexibility, and durability. The target segment is poised to advance at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2024 and 2034. Multiple factors are expected to stimulate the growth of the conducting polymers market during the assessment period. These include:

Rising usage of conducting polymers in thriving electronics and medical industries

Increasing demand for advanced energy storage devices amid the transition toward renewable energy

Growing need for lightweight materials

Surging popularity of electric vehicles

Escalating focus on energy efficiency and sustainability Rising government support for the development of advanced materials, including conducting polymers A prominent factor expected to drive demand for conducting polymers is their widening applications in the electronics and medical sectors. These polymers are widely used in flexible and lightweight electronic devices, such as organic photovoltaic cells (OPVs) and organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs). The rising trend towards wearable electronic devices is expected to play a key role in fueling sales during the forecast period. Conducting polymers possess excellent properties, including lightweight, flexibility, and versatility, making them suitable for a wide range of electronics. The incorporation of conducting polymers in biomedical applications is another key factor anticipated to create growth prospects for the market. These polymers are being explored for tissue engineering scaffolds, drug delivery systems , and biosensors owing to their biocompatibility and tunable properties. The rapid transition towards renewable energy sources and electric cars is creating immense demand for advanced energy storage devices like batteries and supercapacitors. This, in turn, will facilitate market expansion as conducting polymers are increasingly used in these battery storage devices. Electrifying Growth: How Conducting Polymers are Powering Innovations in Biomedical Applications and Beyond The global conducting polymer market is on an upward trajectory, driven by groundbreaking advancements across various sectors. A key trend shaping this growth is the expanding use of conducting polymers in biomedical applications. From biosensors to drug delivery systems, these materials are becoming indispensable in modern healthcare innovations. As the renewable energy sector surges forward, conducting polymers are also finding increased adoption in cutting-edge energy storage devices like supercapacitors and lithium-ion batteries, paving the way for a more sustainable future. Moreover, with the rise of electric vehicles and next-generation automotive technologies, these versatile polymers are gaining prominence for their role in enhancing performance and efficiency. In the electronics domain, conducting-polymer-based sensors are increasingly being used for detecting gases, biological molecules, chemicals, and environmental pollutants, offering heightened sensitivity and reliability. Simultaneously, the growing trend toward wearable electronics and Internet of Things (IoT) devices is further propelling demand, as these materials offer the ideal combination of flexibility, conductivity, and durability for advanced designs. Overall, the conducting polymer market is poised for robust growth, fueled by its expanding role in shaping the future of biomedical technology, renewable energy, and smart electronics. Key Takeaways from the Report

The global market for conducting polymers is set to have a total valuation of USD 17.2 billion in 2034.

Based on type, the polycarbonate segment is expected to grow at 9.2% from 2024 to 2034.

By application, the anti-static packaging segment will likely exhibit a CAGR of 9.0% through 2034.

Sales of conducting polymers in the United States are estimated to be valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2034.

South Korea is anticipated to thrive at 11.3% CAGR through 2034.

Japan will likely progress at a CAGR of 10.8% between 2024 and 2034. China's market value is projected to total USD 2.7 billion by 2034.

"The expanding applications of conducting polymers across industries like electronic, medical, and automotive will likely play a key role in boosting market growth during the assessment period,” Says Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI). Regional Analysis of the Conducting Polymer Market

Countries Projected Conducting Polymer Market Value (2034) United States USD 3.1 billion China USD 2.7 billion Japan USD 1.9 billion South Korea USD 1.1 billion United Kingdom USD 698.1 million Countries Expected Conducting Polymer Market CAGR (2024 to 2034) United States 9.7% China 9.9% Japan 10.8% South Korea 11.3% United Kingdom 10.4%

-p data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="800" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d170b40e-aa8c-4607-974e-fff1360d29ab/conducting-polymer-market-1-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Conducting Polymer Market (1).png" width="800" />

Competitive Landscape

Celanese Corporation, 3M Company, Covestro, Solvay, Premix Group, Polyone Corporation, SABIC, Eeonyx, Polyone Corporation, and Agfa Gevaert are leading conducting polymer manufacturers profiled in the report.

Key companies are heavily investing in research and development to introduce high-quality solutions with improved features. They are also using strategies like mergers, facility expansions, distribution agreements, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to solidify their market positions.

Recent Developments:



In January 2024, Covestro unveiled the new Apec 2045, a high-heat copolycarbonate designed for medical devices requiring molded-in seals. In 2021, Covestro exhibited its new innovative materials, including flame-retardant polycarbonate blends.

Access the Complete Report for a Comprehensive Overview!

Conducting Polymer Market by Category

By Type:



Polycarbonates

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Nylon

Polyphenylene-polymer (PPP) based Resins

Inherently Conductive Polymers (ICP) Others

By Application:



Anti-static Packaging

Capacitors

Actuators & Sensors

Batteries

Solar Energy Others

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania Middle East and Africa



About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

The chemicals and materials division of Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the chemicals and materials industry. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty, and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology in particular, with special emphasis on 'green alternatives, recycling and renewable technology developments, and supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – 'The Way Forward'.

Source:

Der globale Markt für leitfähige Polymere wird voraussichtlich im Jahr 2024 einen Wert von 7,0 Milliarden USD erreichen, angetrieben durch zunehmende Anwendungen in den Bereichen Elektronik, Automobil und Energiespeicherung. Der Markt wird im Prognosezeitraum ein robustes Wachstum mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 9,4 % verzeichnen, unterstützt durch Fortschritte bei intelligenten Materialien und eine steigende Nachfrage nach leichten, flexiblen und leistungsstarken Polymeren. Bis 2034 wird der globale Markt für leitfähige Polymere voraussichtlich auf insgesamt 17,2 Milliarden USD anwachsen, da diese Materialien zu einem integralen Bestandteil von Innovationen in Bereichen wie tragbaren Geräten, Sensoren und fortschrittlichen Batteriesystemen werden.

Polycarbonate bleiben aufgrund ihrer außergewöhnlichen Eigenschaften wie geringes Gewicht, Transparenz, Flexibilität und Haltbarkeit ein sehr gefragter leitfähiger Polymertyp auf dem Markt. Das Zielsegment wird voraussichtlich zwischen 2024 und 2034 mit einer CAGR von 9,2 % wachsen.

Es wird erwartet, dass mehrere Faktoren das Wachstum des Marktes für leitfähige Polymere während des Bewertungszeitraums stimulieren werden. Dazu gehören:

. Zunehmende Verwendung leitfähiger Polymere in der florierenden Elektronik- und Medizinbranche

. Steigende Nachfrage nach fortschrittlichen Energiespeichergeräten im Zuge der Umstellung auf erneuerbare Energien

. Wachsender Bedarf an leichten Materialien

. Steigende Beliebtheit von Elektrofahrzeugen

. Zunehmender Fokus auf Energieeffizienz und Nachhaltigkeit

. Steigende staatliche Unterstützung für die Entwicklung fortschrittlicher Materialien, einschließlich leitfähiger Polymere

Ein wichtiger Faktor, der die Nachfrage nach leitfähigen Polymeren voraussichtlich ankurbeln wird, ist ihre zunehmende Anwendung in der Elektronik- und Medizinbranche. Diese Polymere werden häufig in flexiblen und leichten elektronischen Geräten wie organischen Photovoltaikzellen (OPVs) und organischen Leuchtdioden (OLEDs) verwendet.

Der zunehmende Trend zu tragbaren elektronischen Geräten wird voraussichtlich im Prognosezeitraum eine Schlüsselrolle bei der Steigerung der Verkäufe spielen. Leitfähige Polymere verfügen über hervorragende Eigenschaften, darunter geringes Gewicht, Flexibilität und Vielseitigkeit, wodurch sie für eine breite Palette von elektronischen Geräten geeignet sind.

Die Einbindung leitfähiger Polymere in biomedizinische Anwendungen ist ein weiterer Schlüsselfaktor, der voraussichtlich Wachstumsaussichten für den Markt schaffen wird. Diese Polymere werden aufgrund ihrer Biokompatibilität und anpassbaren Eigenschaften für Gerüste für die Gewebezüchtung, Arzneimittelverabreichungssysteme und Biosensoren untersucht.

Der schnelle Übergang zu erneuerbaren Energiequellen und Elektroautos führt zu einer enormen Nachfrage nach fortschrittlichen Energiespeichergeräten wie Batterien und Superkondensatoren. Dies wiederum wird die Marktexpansion erleichtern, da in diesen Batteriespeichergeräten zunehmend leitfähige Polymere verwendet werden.

Elektrisierendes Wachstum: Wie leitfähige Polymere Innovationen in biomedizinischen Anwendungen und darüber hinaus vorantreiben

Der globale Markt für leitfähige Polymere befindet sich auf einem Aufwärtstrend, der von bahnbrechenden Fortschritten in verschiedenen Sektoren angetrieben wird. Ein wichtiger Trend, der dieses Wachstum prägt, ist die zunehmende Verwendung leitfähiger Polymere in biomedizinischen Anwendungen. Von Biosensoren bis hin zu Arzneimittelverabreichungssystemen werden diese Materialien für moderne Innovationen im Gesundheitswesen unverzichtbar.

Mit dem Aufschwung des Sektors der erneuerbaren Energien werden leitfähige Polymere auch zunehmend in hochmodernen Energiespeichergeräten wie Superkondensatoren und Lithium-Ionen-Batterien eingesetzt und ebnen so den Weg für eine nachhaltigere Zukunft. Darüber hinaus gewinnen diese vielseitigen Polymere mit dem Aufkommen von Elektrofahrzeugen und Automobiltechnologien der nächsten Generation an Bedeutung, da sie Leistung und Effizienz verbessern.

Im Elektronikbereich werden Sensoren auf Basis leitfähiger Polymere zunehmend zur Erkennung von Gasen, biologischen Molekülen, Chemikalien und Umweltschadstoffen eingesetzt, da sie eine höhere Empfindlichkeit und Zuverlässigkeit bieten. Gleichzeitig treibt der wachsende Trend zu tragbarer Elektronik und Geräten des Internets der Dinge (IoT) die Nachfrage weiter an, da diese Materialien die ideale Kombination aus Flexibilität, Leitfähigkeit und Haltbarkeit für fortschrittliche Designs bieten.

Insgesamt ist der Markt für leitfähige Polymere auf ein robustes Wachstum eingestellt, angetrieben durch ihre wachsende Rolle bei der Gestaltung der Zukunft der Biomedizintechnik, der erneuerbaren Energien und der intelligenten Elektronik.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Bericht

. Der globale Markt für leitfähige Polymere wird im Jahr 2034 voraussichtlich einen Gesamtwert von 17,2 Milliarden US-Dollar haben.

. Basierend auf dem Typ wird das Polycarbonatsegment voraussichtlich von 2024 bis 2034 um 9,2 % wachsen.

. Nach Anwendung wird das Segment antistatische Verpackungen bis 2034 wahrscheinlich eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate von 9,0 % aufweisen.

. Der Umsatz mit leitfähigen Polymeren in den Vereinigten Staaten wird auf 3,1 Milliarden US-Dollar im Jahr 2034 geschätzt.

. Südkorea wird voraussichtlich bis 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 11,3 % florieren.

. Japan wird zwischen 2024 und 2034 wahrscheinlich mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 10,8 % wachsen.

. Der Marktwert Chinas wird bis 2034 auf insgesamt 2,7 Milliarden US-Dollar geschätzt.

„Die zunehmende Anwendung leitfähiger Polymere in Branchen wie der Elektronik, Medizin und Automobilindustrie wird wahrscheinlich eine Schlüsselrolle bei der Förderung spielen Marktwachstum während des Bewertungszeitraums“, sagt Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Celanese Corporation, 3M Company, Covestro, Solvay, Premix Group, Polyone Corporation, SABIC, Eeonyx, Polyone Corporation und Agfa Gevaert sind führende Hersteller leitfähiger Polymere, die im Bericht vorgestellt werden.

Schlüsselunternehmen investieren stark in Forschung und Entwicklung, um qualitativ hochwertige Lösungen mit verbesserten Funktionen einzuführen. Sie nutzen auch Strategien wie Fusionen, Anlagenerweiterungen, Vertriebsvereinbarungen, Übernahmen, Partnerschaften und Kooperationen, um ihre Marktpositionen zu festigen.

Jüngste Entwicklungen:

. Im Januar 2024 stellte Covestro das neue Apec 2045 vor, ein hochhitzebeständiges Copolycarbonat für medizinische Geräte, die eingegossene Dichtungen benötigen.

. Im Jahr 2021 stellte Covestro seine neuen innovativen Materialien vor, darunter flammhemmende Polycarbonatmischungen.

Markt für leitfähige Polymere nach Kategorie

Nach Typ:

. Polycarbonate

. Acrylnitril-Butadien-Styrol (ABS)

. Nylon

. Harze auf Basis von Polyphenylenpolymer (PPP)

. Inhärent leitfähige Polymere (ICP)

. Sonstige

Nach Anwendung:

. Antistatische Verpackung

. Kondensatoren

. Aktoren und Sensoren

. Batterien

. Solarenergie

. Sonstige

Nach Region:

. Nordamerika

. Lateinamerika

. Europa

. Ostasien

. Südasien

. Ozeanien

. Naher Osten und Afrika

Über die Abteilung für Chemikalien und Materialien bei Future Market Insights (FMI)

Die Abteilung für Chemikalien und Materialien von Future Market Insights (FMI) bietet eine eindeutige und punktgenaue Analyse der Chemikalien- und Materialindustrie. Diese umfassende Abdeckung reicht von Rohstoffen, Massenprodukten, Spezialchemikalien und Petrochemikalien bis hin zu fortschrittlichen Materialien, Verbundwerkstoffen und insbesondere Nanotechnologie, mit besonderem Schwerpunkt auf „grünen Alternativen“, Entwicklungen im Bereich Recycling und erneuerbarer Technologien sowie einer Bewertung von Angebot, Nachfrage und Handel. Unsere Forschungsstudien dienen Chemieherstellern, Forschungseinrichtungen, Vertriebspartnern und staatlichen Stellen als Marktleitlinien zur Entwicklung „des Weges in die Zukunft“.

Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials

The valuation of the conductive polymer coating market stands at USD 4,136.3 million in 2024 and is projected to soar to USD 10,082.2 million by 2034.

The global conductive plastics market was valued at USD 3 Billion in 2021, and is forecast to reach USD 7.91 Billion by 2032. The expected forecast CAGR from 2022 to 2032 is 8.5%.

In terms of production and end-use, the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is poised to remain the largest market for corrosion protection polymer coatings in the near future.

The global corrosion protective coating and acid proof lining market size has been forecast at USD 47,928.96 million in 2023. The global corrosion protective coating and acid proof lining Market size is predicted to attain USD 83,434.92 million by 2033.

The global Polymer Emulsion market is anticipated to top a valuation of USD 43,147.5 Million by the end of the forecast period.

The global polymer coated fabrics market size is valued at around USD 21,791.30 million in 2023 and is anticipated to progress at a healthy CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033. The polymer coated fabrics industry is projected to reach USD 35,835.30 million by 2033.

Polymer concrete market projected valuation will certainly reach USD 1,518 million, with a moderate CAGR of 7.9% by 2034.

The global super absorbent polymer market size reached USD 8.7 billion in 2023. Over the forecast period, the value is anticipated to rise at 5.4% CAGR. It is predicted to increase from USD 9.2 billion in 2024 to USD 15.5 billion in 2034.

The fluoropolymer market is estimated to be valued at USD 10 billion in 2023 and is expected to be valued at USD 18 billion by 2033. The adoption of fluoropolymer is likely to advance at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

The acrylic polymer market is projected to show solid growth from 2024 to 2034, with a CAGR of 5.7%. By 2034, the size of the market is expected to reach USD 1,200 million.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries. Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube