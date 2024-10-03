$18 Billion Environmental Testing Global Market Overview To 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Testing - A Global Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the 2024-2030 analysis period, the worldwide demand for Environmental Testing is expected to clock a CAGR of 7.9% and reach a projected US$18 billion by 2030 from an estimated US$11.4 billion in 2024.

Environmental Testing can be described as a procedure that utilizes various technologies for determining the types of contaminants present in a specific sample. This sample can be air, soil, water and even wastewater or effluent that requires treatment for further use. Increasing industrial activity and pollution have resulted in growing concerns about public health.

Governments across the world are mandated to ensure the safety and sanctity of the environment, for which several initiatives have been and are being undertaken. These include the enactment of stringent environment protection laws and creating awareness about the damaging effects that using chemical-based and other harmful substances have on the ecological balance. Owing to these factors, Environmental Testing procedures involving various technologies and applications have garnered widespread acceptance.



Environmental Testing has become an essential feature in maintaining sustainable ecological balance, the major growth drivers for which include increasing soil and water contamination, uncontrolled industrial activity, regulatory authorities striking down hard on environment polluters, healthy demand for rapid testing and compact, economical & rapid water analysis instruments that enhance scope of testing.

Environmental Testing Regional Market Analysis

While North America and Europe together form the leading global markets for Environmental Testing, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing. The main reasons for this include greater environmental pollution in this rapidly industrializing region, requiring greater Environmental Testing initiatives for improving living conditions by limiting pollution levels. In North America, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) monitors pollution and mandates control rules that have to be followed by all concerned parties, because of which Environmental Testing is an integral part of maintaining an unpolluted ecosystem.

Environmental Testing Market Analysis by Sample Type

The major categories of samples tested under Environmental Testing include Water, Wastewater/Effluent, Soil and Air, among which Wastewater/Effluent samples account for the largest share. Treating wastewater is an essential process to maintain public health and the environment, in addition to ensuring the efficient progress of industrial activity. The demand for testing of Soil, however, is likely to log the fastest growth over the analysis period. This comprises analyzing soil for optimizing crop production, protecting the environment from runoff & leaching of excess fertilizers, helping diagnose problems in plant culture, enhancing nutritional balance of the growing media and using only the requisite quantity of fertilizers to ensure cost saving.

Environmental Testing Market Analysis by Target Type

Microbial Contaminants, Organic Compounds, Heavy Metals, Residues and Solids are the chief types of targets tested using Environmental Testing methods. The largest share is accounted for by testing of Microbial Contaminants, which involves detection of specific microorganisms using selective media. These media can amplify the growth of some microbial organisms and suppress the same for others.

Organic Compounds, commonly found in water, air and soil, are also the subject of frequent testing due to being essential ingredients of several products and materials. Because of these factors, the demand for testing of these sample types will likely post the fastest and second fastest CAGRs over the analysis period, with testing of Residue samples exhibiting the slowest growth.

Environmental Testing Market Analysis by Technology

In terms of technology, Conventional and Rapid are the two types used for Environmental Testing, of which Rapid, other than cornering a larger share, would also anticipatedly register a faster growth during the analysis period. Major advantages of Rapid technologies include minimization of labor requirements, reduction in cost per test, greater accuracy & increased sample throughput, automation and efficiency. Mass spectroscopy is one sub-type of Rapid Environmental Testing that is on a rapid growth trajectory, since it is highly effective in determining environmental chemical pollution.

Environmental Testing Market Analysis by End-Use Sector

End-use sectors where Environmental Testing is employed comprise Government, Industries, Environment Testing Labs, Energy & Utilities and Agriculture, among others. Within these, Government agencies that conduct Environmental Testing, primarily involving the geological and forestry departments along with municipal authorities, lead the global market. These administrative sectors, apart from undertaking tests, are also responsible to create awareness among the population about the harm being faced by the environment today and the ways to overcome the same.

The use of Environmental Testing in Industries also occupies a considerable share, with a greater focus on testing the indoor environment in the chemical, pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. Government legislations in several regions have strictly mandated that the workforce in several industries be safeguarded against harmful pollutants emitted by the manufacturing operations, thereby necessitating the use of adequate testing procedures, due to which the market for Environmental Testing in the Industrial sector will log the fastest growth.

Environmental Testing Market Report Scope

This global report on Environmental Testing analyzes the market based on sample type, target type, technology and end-use sector. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Key Metrics



Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 40+

Environmental Testing Market by Geographic Region



North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America) Rest of World (Middle East & Africa)

Environmental Testing Market by Sample Type



Air

Soil

Water Wastewater/Effluent

Environmental Testing Market by Target Type



Heavy Metals

Microbial Contaminants

Organic Compounds

Residues Solids

Environmental Testing Market by Technology



Conventional Technologies [Include Biological & Chemical Oxygen Demand (BOD & COD), Culture Plate Method and Dissolved Oxygen Determination (DOD)] Rapid Technologies (Include Acidity/Alkalinity Testing, Chromatography Testing, Immunoassay Testing, Mass Spectrometer Testing, Molecular Spectroscopy Testing, PCR Testing & Turbidity Testing)

Environmental Testing Market by End-Use Sector



Agriculture

Energy & Utilities

Environment Testing Labs

Government Industries

Key Global Players



AB Sciex LLC

Advanced Environmental Testing

AES Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Agdia, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

AirMD, Inc.

Alex Stewart International (ASI)

Alpha Analytical, Inc.

ALS Limited

American Environmental Testing Laboratory, LLC.

Analabs Inc.

Analytik Jena AG ( Endress+Hauser AG)

Aquaread Ltd

Aralab

AsureQuality

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Bureau Veritas SA

Bruker Corporation

Bureau Veritas SA

Celestica, Inc.

Centre Testing International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Covance, Inc.

DGT Research Ltd

Drew Marine USA, Inc.

EAG Laboratories

Element Materials Technology Group Limited

EMSL Analytical, Inc.

Environmental Testing, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Exova Group Limited

Hydrologic Associates

Intertek Group plc

JEOL, Ltd.

LGC Limited

MDS Analytical Technologies (US) Inc. ( Danaher Corporation)

Merck KGaA

Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

Pace Analytica

Pace Analytical Services, LLC

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Premier Analytical Services

R J Hill Laboratories Ltd.

Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH

Shimadzu Corporation

Societe Generale de Surveillance SA (SGS SA)

Suburban Testing Labs

Symbio Laboratories Pty Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

TUV SUD AG

UL LLC Waters Corporation

