The Task Force Releases Advancing Affordability In Value-Based Care Models

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The strategies outlined in this resource are designed to help care organizations make meaningful progress toward reducing burdens for consumers while improving care quality and equity” - Jeff Micklos, Task Force Executive DirectorWASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force) – a group of leading health care payers, providers, purchasers, patient organizations, and value transformation partners – released a resource on Advancing Affordability in Value-Based Care Models . The resource presents 15 strategies that health care organizations can implement under value-based care (VBC) arrangements to drive affordable care for patients, increase access to care, and advance health equity. This resource also highlights affordability efforts implemented by three health care organizations and Task Force members– Elevance Health, MedStar Health, and Sentara Health.



The high cost of U.S. health care is a significant burden on individuals and families. While VBC efforts have focused on improving the quality of care while reducing health care system spending, these initiatives alone have not sufficiently addressed the rising out-of-pocket costs consumers face. More targeted efforts are necessary to ensure health care becomes truly affordable for all.





The Task Force would like to acknowledge the valuable contributions of the Task Force's Affordability Strike Group, overseen by the co-chairs of the Patient-Centered Priorities Work Group – Sarah Coombs, Jeanne DeCosmo, and Tim Williams.



“Affordability is one of the biggest barriers preventing people from receiving the care they need, when they need it," said Jeff Micklos, Task Force Executive Director.“The strategies outlined in this resource are designed to help health care organizations make meaningful progress toward reducing financial burdens for consumers while improving care quality and equity.”



“Far too many people in the U.S. are struggling to afford the care they need,” said Sarah Coombs, Director for Health System Transformation at the National Partnership for Women & Families.“Rising health care costs are affecting everyone, but especially people impacted by systemic socio-economic inequities, including women, people of color, people with disabilities, and the uninsured. Affordability efforts are part of the solution toward expanding access to health care and advancing health equity.”



“Ensuring health care is affordable allows patients to access high quality care early on and avoid unnecessary and expensive hospitalizations,” said Jeanne DeCosmo, Senior Director of Clinical Care Transformation at MedStar Health.“MedStar Health is pleased to present several affordability efforts highlighted in the resource, including Mobile Health Clinics and other programs aimed at lowering costs of care.”



ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCE



Health Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers, and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit .



TASK FORCE MEMBERS



Aetna . agilon health . Aledade . American Academy of Family Physicians . American Heart Association . Atlantic Health System . Atrius Health . Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts . Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan . Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina . Blue Shield of California . Cambia Health Solutions . Charlie Health . Clarify Health . Cleveland Clinic . Community Catalyst . Covera Health . Curana Health . Elevance Health . Evolent . Families USA . Heritage Provider Network . Honest Medical Group . Innovaccer . Kaiser Permanente . Mark McClellan . MedStar Health . National Partnership for Women & Families . National Patient Advocate Foundation . OPN Healthcare . Oshi Health . Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health . Premier . PSW . Sentara Healthcare . Signify Health . Strive Health . Sun River Health . Trinity Health . Washington State Health Care Authority . UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust

