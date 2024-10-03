Shamrock Medicine Opens New Location In Cherry Hill, NJ Expanding Access To Family And Psychiatric Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Philadelphia-based psychiatric and primary care provider has opened a new in Cherry Hill, NJ.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shamrock , a trusted name in personalized primary and psychiatric care, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest clinic location in Cherry Hill, New Jersey . This expansion marks a significant milestone in the practice's mission to provide accessible, high-quality healthcare to families and individuals throughout the Greater Philadelphia area.

The new Cherry Hill clinic, located at 911 Kings Highway S, joins Shamrock Medicine's existing locations in Philadelphia and Ambler, Pennsylvania. By establishing a presence in New Jersey, Shamrock Medicine aims to extend its reach and serve a broader community of patients seeking comprehensive medical care.

"We are excited to bring our unique approach to primary and psychiatric care to the residents of Cherry Hill and the surrounding areas," said Dr. Peter Kelly, Owner and Spokesperson of Shamrock Medicine . "Our team is committed to building strong patient-provider relationships and eliminating the barriers that often hinder access to quality healthcare."

Shamrock Medicine's Cherry Hill clinic will offer a full range of services, including well visits, home visits, lab work, prescription refills, and specialized care for conditions such as attention deficit disorder, anxiety, depression, testosterone treatment, hair loss treatment, and STD management. The practice accepts a wide variety of insurance plans, including Aetna, Cigna, Highmark BCBS, Independence BCBS, Humana, Medicare, Tricare, UMR, and United Insurances.

Why Choose Shamrock Medicine?

Shamrock Medicine offers a wide range of services for patients of all ages, including:

.Family Medicine: Well visits, annual physicals, immunizations, chronic disease management, and more.

.Psychiatric Care: Treatment for anxiety, depression, ADHD, and other mental health conditions.

.Convenient Access: Book appointments, ask questions, and renew prescriptions online or through text message.

.Board-Certified Providers: Experienced professionals dedicated to patient-centered care.

.Accepted Insurances: Aetna, Cigna, Highmark BCBS, Independence BCBS, Humana, Medicare, Tricare, UMR, and United Insurances.

Patients at Shamrock Medicine benefit from the convenience of text-based access to their providers, allowing them to book visits, ask questions, and renew prescriptions both in person and online. The practice's online patient portal further streamlines the healthcare experience, empowering patients to take an active role in their well-being.

"Establishing a new primary care doctor can be overwhelming, but I'm so glad I made the switch. Very happy!" said Wesley H., a satisfied patient of Shamrock Medicine.

Another patient, Amina R., shared her experience: "Dr. Kelly was amazing! Very attentive & authentic! I will be changing my primary care to him!"

Daniel N., a recent patient, praised the practice's efficiency: "Dr. Kelly was very helpful and super simple to schedule. Refreshingly easy visit."

Shamrock Medicine's expansion into Cherry Hill underscores the practice's unwavering commitment to providing accessible, personalized healthcare to families and individuals in need. With a focus on building strong patient-provider relationships and developing tailored treatment plans, Shamrock Medicine is poised to make a positive impact on the health and well-being of the local community.

For more information about Shamrock Medicine, its services, and accepted insurance plans, please visit the company website or +1 215.585.2342.

About Shamrock Medicine

Shamrock Medicine (meet-our-team/ ) is a leading provider of comprehensive psychiatric care and personalized wellness services in the Greater Philadelphia area. The practice offers a warm and welcoming environment where adults and children (over the age of five) can receive compassionate and effective treatment for a wide range of mental health conditions. The team at Shamrock Medicine is dedicated to building strong patient-provider relationships and developing individualized treatment plans that promote long-term mental well-being.

Clinic Locations:

Clinic 1

407 South 10th Street Suite 101

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Phone: 215.585.2342



Clinic 2

7 E Skippack Pike, Suite 304

Ambler, PA 19002



Clinic 3

911 Kings Highway S

Cherry Hill, NJ, 08034

Phone:

Dr. Peter Kelly

Shamrock Medicine

+1 215-585-2342

