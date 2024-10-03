(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Women First" Campaign Highlights Shocking Lack Of Access To Breast Cancer Screenings And Other Medical Care For Women With Disabilities

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Paralyzed Veterans of America

and award-winning sports anchor Hannah Storm launched a powerful new public awareness campaign, Women First, to shed light on the cruel reality of inaccessible medical facilities and equipment for women with disabilities.



Coinciding with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the campaign highlights disparities in accessible care for women with disabilities in communities across the country. Everything from mammography machines and exam tables to doctor's offices and patient rooms are often inaccessible for women with disabilities – denying them basic healthcare services. The difference in access to care can be life-threatening. According to the Journal of Military, Veterans and Family Health, women service members are 20 to 40% more at risk for breast cancer than their civilian counterparts.

Anne Robinson, PVA Vice President and U.S. Army Veteran has gone 25 years without a mammogram because she is unable to find an accessible machine in her community to accommodate her disability.



"As a woman Veteran who uses a wheelchair, the simple act of seeking basic medical care is an overwhelming challenge," said Anne Robinson. "These experiences make me feel as if this country does not care if I live or die. PVA's new Women First campaign sends a powerful message to the medical community that women with disabilities deserve to be treated with respect."

After finding lumps in her breast, Tammy Jones, PVA National Vice President and U.S. Air Force Veteran,

went to a doctor for further testing. She shared that she couldn't get through the front door because the building wasn't accessible.

"Like any woman, if you find a lump in your breast, you want answers immediately – so when barriers like inaccessibility prevent you from lifesaving tests and treatment, it creates a horrible feeling of despair for patients with disabilities like me."

Women First contrasts the experiences of Robinson and Jones with Hannah Storm, whose life was saved by early detection of breast cancer.

"Early detection for breast cancer saved my life, and I don't know where I'd be without access to testing," said Storm. "Women with disabilities – especially women Veterans who have served this nation with honor - deserve access to the same level of care as I do. The fact that these women continue to face this cruel reality when attempting to access even the most basic services is unacceptable. I'm proud to partner with PVA during Breast Cancer Awareness Month on this powerful Women First campaign and I encourage everyone to join us in this fight."

The campaign also features a new public service announcement starring Storm, Jones, and Robinson, and includes a petition to demand change .

View the PSA and sign the petition at PVA/WomenVeteransHealth.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA

