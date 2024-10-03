Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at September 30, 2024, the leverage represented 12.8% of CGI's net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and 15.4% at September 30, 2023.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at September 30, 2024 was $39.95, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 17.4% and 15.2%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of September 30, 2024 were as follows: