TN BJP Slams VCK Leader For His Remarks Against Former Guv

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Oct 3 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad on Thursday slammed the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan over his remarks against former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

“We condemn the reprehensible comments made by VCK leader Thirumavalavan about Tamilisai Soundararajan, a revered senior woman leader and a proud symbol of Tamil valour,” Prasad said.

He said that Thirumavalavan's“vile” remarks, allegedly stating that "Tamilisai won't drink (alcohol)", are a shameful attempt to besmirch her reputation and settle political scores.

“This egregious display of misogyny and casteism remarks demand immediate action from the National Commission for Women and relevant authorities, who must investigate and take stern legal action against Thirumavalavan for his unacceptable words,” he added.

Thirumavalavan, while speaking at the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) party anti-liquor conference on October 2 made 'unacceptable' comments against Tamilisai Soundararajan, which Prasad deemed an insult to women.

Prasad demanded that Thirumavalavan should apologise publicly for his remarks and that the Central and state governments take action against him.

He accused Thirumavalavan of attempting to regain attention and relevance by making communal and caste-based comments.

The BJP leader criticised Thirumavalavan's past actions, including his support for the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and his role in inciting violence in the state.

Prasad stated that the BJP will not tolerate such derogatory comments and will take all necessary steps to protect the dignity of women, particularly Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is revered as a symbol of women's empowerment in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson alleged that Thirumavalavan's comments were an attempt to create communal tensions and divide people along caste lines.

He warned that Thirumavalavan's actions would not be tolerated and that the BJP would take all necessary measures to maintain social harmony.