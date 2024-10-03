Avoid Halloween Scaries With These Holiday Electrical Safety Tips

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FirstEnergy tips to help keep the candy – and electricity – flowing safely

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As neighborhoods across the country gear up for Halloween, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE ) reminds the public to keep safe in their decorating and celebrations this fall. Celebrating responsibly can help people of all ages enjoy the season safely and keep power flowing reliably.

Candace Webb, Manager of Public Safety at FirstEnergy:

"As Halloween approaches, it's important to remember that while it's a time for fun and spooky celebrations, it's also a time when electrical hazards can be particularly scary. While you're enjoying the festivities with family or friends, it's crucial to be aware of the potential electrical and fire risks and take the necessary precautions to ensure a safe and enjoyable season for everyone."

Safe & Spooky Decorating

With Halloween decorations becoming more elaborate, it's important to recognize and minimize potential risks. Follow these safety measures while decorating:



Never put any decorations on or near utility equipment, like poles and transformers.

Inspect each electrical cord of lights and decorations before use. Look for damage such as cracked, frayed or bare wires, damaged sockets or loose connections that can lead to shocks. If a cord is hot, don't use it.

Use the proper clips for securing lights and decorations. Staples and nails can damage electrical cords.

Decorative lights should be approved by Underwriter's Laboratory and carry a

UL seal on the tag. Red UL marks indicate the lights are approved for indoor or outdoor use, while green UL tags indicate approval for indoor use only.

Outdoor lights and decorations should be plugged into outlets that feature Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters (GFCIs).

Indoor lights should not touch window treatments, carpet or furniture.

Replace traditional candles with flame-free options like flashlights, battery-operated candles or glow sticks to light up your jack-o'-lanterns or seasonal decor. Keep flammable decorations, like cornstalks and bales of hay, far away from any open flames or heat sources, such as candles, heaters and light bulbs.

Stay Safe While Trick (or Trunk)-or-Treating

Undoubtedly the highlight for many revelers, trick-or-treating (and trunk-or-treating) presents risks, especially as the sun goes down. Keep these safety tips in mind:



Keep a clear, well-lit path at your home for trick-or-treaters. Prevent falls by keeping walkways, steps and porches free of electrical cords or any other items that may pose a hazard for trick-or-treaters.

Carry a flashlight or add reflective tape, LED shoelaces or glow sticks to your costume to make yourself more visible to others in dark or dimly lit areas.

Limit travel to well-lit, familiar areas. Always walk in groups and use sidewalks or crosswalks whenever possible. Motorists should use extra caution and keep an eye out for children crossing the street. Know the trick-or-treat hours in your neighborhood and anticipate heavy foot traffic.

Customers are reminded to report any issues with streetlights so they can be addressed as quickly as possible. Here are the best ways to report a streetlight outage:



Call

FirstEnergy at 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) and say "streetlight" after the greeting.

Report the lighting problem

online.

When reporting a streetlight outage, please provide the following information:



Your name and phone number (in case we need more information).



Address where the streetlight is located (nearest house or business address and the nearest cross street).



Number on the utility pole. What is wrong with the streetlight (damaged pole; broken light fixture; light is off at night, on during the day, or flickers).

