Hope & Comfort Kicks-Off Hygiene Insecurity Awareness Week With The New England Patriots Foundation And FLAG Flag Football

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The October 5th event will kick off Hygiene Insecurity Awareness Week and Shine a Light on the Hidden Crisis of Hygiene Insecurity

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope & Comfort is excited to partner with the New England Patriots and FLAG Flag to kick-off the first-ever Hygiene Insecurity Awareness Week with FLAG's annual Impact Day. This annual event, led by FLAG and generously sponsored by the Patriots Foundation and Amazon, will be held at dBar in Dorchester on October 5, 2024 . Hygiene Insecurity Awareness Week, taking place from October 6-12 , aims to raise awareness about hygiene insecurity and its impact on the health and well-being of individuals and families across Massachusetts.

Hygiene insecurity is the lack of consistent access to basic hygiene products, such as soap, shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, and menstrual products. Hygiene insecurity can have a profound negative effect on people's health, dignity, and confidence. It is tied to economic hardship, and individuals and families often prioritize other necessities like food and shelter over hygiene products. In Massachusetts alone, 2.3 million residents struggle with hygiene insecurity.

Impact Day will see players from FLAG come together to pack 4,000 hygiene kits for children served by the Wonderfund. Products will also be distributed to youth involved with the YouthConnect program at the Boys & Girls Club of Boston. Impact Day is the first in a series of activities planned to highlight the critical need for access to basic hygiene products in Massachusetts.

"Since 2011, Hope & Comfort has worked to ensure all Massachusetts residents can leave their homes each day with dignity," said Kerry Carter, CEO of Hope & Comfort. "This week, our goal is to raise awareness of this hidden crisis and distribute 500,000 hygiene essentials to those in need. We are so excited to kick off Hygiene Insecurity Awareness Week by distributing 30,000 essential products with FLAG and the Patriots Foundation's support."

"My father started the Patriots Foundation to give back to the communities the New England Patriots call home," said Josh Kraft, President, New England Patriots Foundation. "We are proud to support Hope & Comfort in their mission to provide sustained access to hygiene essentials to our neighbors in need."

"Being able to give back to the community is a huge initiative for our organization," said Trevor Nardini, Assistant Commissioner, FLAG Flag Football Boston. "Hope & Comfort has been a valued partner for years, and we are so excited to help them kick off the inaugural Hygiene Insecurity Awareness Week."

"Wonderfund exists to provide children involved with the MA Department of Children & Families with opportunities, experiences and essentials that every child deserves," said Lauren Baker, Founder and CEO, Wonderfund. "The hygiene products we receive from Hope & Comfort fill a need for these children that help them feel valued, respected, and confident."

"The YouthConnect program works to address the underlying problems and social emotional issues that contribute to youth engagement with the juvenile justice system," said Kevin Barton Executive Director. "Part of addressing social-emotional issues is providing these young people with hygiene essentials that can help them feel healthier and more confident when they step out the door every day. We are grateful to Hope & Comfort and The Patriots Foundation for making this possible."

