Holiday Inn Club Vacations Named To Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2024

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated (HICV), an international vacation ownership company, today announced today that it is recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognized the America's Greatest

Workplaces

in the United States, by conducting a large-scale employer study based on over 1.5 million comprehensive company reviews from over 250,000 employees.

"Being recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for 2024 is a tremendous honor and a testament to the passion, dedication, and commitment of our entire team," said Erin Booth, Sr. Vice President of Human Resources. "At HICV, we strive to create an environment where our employees feel valued, empowered to grow, and supported by our core values of caring, courage and creativity. This recognition reflects our ongoing efforts to foster a workplace culture of inclusivity, innovation, and excellence. We're proud of this achievement and remain committed to making HICV a place where our team members can thrive."

"Finding a great workplace is an important decision that needs to factor in pay, respect, and advancement as well as healthy work-life balance. Newsweek

and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to publish

"America's Greatest Workplaces 2024," the second annual ranking that highlights companies which are committed to offering a positive and supportive working environment," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek.

HICV distinguishes itself by fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion, where team members are encouraged to be their authentic selves. The company's strong commitment to family and belonging, ensures opportunities for success are accessible to individuals from all backgrounds. Even in the competitive hospitality industry, HICV continues to demonstrate resilience, maintaining its dedication to building a vibrant and supportive workplace culture.

About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated

Encompassing resorts across the United States and the Mexican Caribbean, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate, and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families.

Based in Orlando, Fla., the company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson debuted the company's flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort, next to Orlando's Walt Disney World® Resort.

Today, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort portfolio spans across the United States, and into the Mexican Caribbean, with the company's international expansion in May 2023. Throughout its history, the company has maintained the core family values true to its founding Wilson family, while aggressively pursuing growth, transforming its member engagement model and building an industry-leading team passionate about the guest experience.

