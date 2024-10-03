Glatfelter Announces Tunable Lithium-Ion Battery Separator At The Battery Show

OmniSepTM was developed to meet the demand for a battery separator that supports high charge and discharge rates (up to 16C pulse discharge), enhances safety, offers customizable features to suit various battery chemistries, and is fully manufactured in the United States.

The OmniSepTM production platform allows the separator to be tailored to the specific application, offering high porosity for increased ionic conductivity and fast charging capabilities. Its pore size can be made smaller to increase shelf-life. Various polymers can be used to meet the temperature and safety requirements of each application. The standard grades of 15 and 22μm are thermally stable up to 150oC, with developmental grades stable up to 200oC, eliminating the need for any ceramic coatings.

OmniSepTM's advanced fiber design enhances hydrophilicity, promoting fast wet-out and filling, lower ionic resistance, and suitability for aqueous systems. This versatility has already garnered interest from several battery manufacturers who are supplying“extreme” batteries.

Glatfelter will introduce OmniSepTM at the Volta Foundation Reception on Wednesday, October 9th, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, in conjunction with The Battery Show. For more information or to request samples, please contact ... .

About Glatfelter

