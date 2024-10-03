Progress Announces Winners Of The 2024 Openedge North America Partner Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Announced during the OpenEdge World Tour and PUG Challenge Americas event, the awards recognize partners for their exemplary collaboration, modern business applications and exceptional commitment to customers

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress , the trusted provider of AI-powered infrastructure software, today announced the winners of its 2024 OpenEdge North America Partner Awards. This recognition honors partners who have significantly impacted their business through the utilization of Progress® OpenEdge® , the flagship application development platform used by over 100,000 enterprises worldwide to streamline the delivery of mission-critical business applications. The winners were revealed this week during the joint OpenEdge World Tour and the Progress User Group's PUG Challenge Americas event in Boston, attended by OpenEdge customers and partners.

“Our partners play an integral role in our customers' success, and it's only fitting that we spotlight their achievements,” said John Ainsworth, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Application and Data Platform at Progress.“This year's recipients have demonstrated a commitment to driving business value and have leveraged Progress technology to deliver innovative products and transformative outcomes for their customers.”

The OpenEdge North America Partner Awards acknowledge Progress' most successful and innovative partners across several categories. The 2024 winners are:

Software Vendor of the Year : Vermont Systems

The Software Vendor of the Year award recognizes a partner that exemplifies OpenEdge innovation, competitive differentiation and a significant positive impact on customer success. Vermont Systems excels in providing recreation management for parks and recreation departments, including military organizations, through cutting-edge software, extensive industry expertise and personalized support services. Founded on the belief that there is a better way to help institutions and organizations connect with their communities, Vermont Systems is committed to fairness and equity for all involved.



Cloud Services Provider of the Year: ISCorp

The Cloud Services Provider of the Year award celebrates the partner that excels in helping customers harness the full potential of cloud scalability and application resiliency. ISCorp stands out by offering comprehensive, custom-designed and managed secure private cloud services. Their expertise has been pivotal in assisting ISVs based on Progress technology with seamless cloud transitions and driving end-user adoption.



Industry Achievement Award: FDM4

The Industry Achievement Award celebrates the partner who delivers unique and innovative OpenEdge solutions tailored to specific industries. FDM4's ERP and warehouse application empowers apparel and sporting goods organizations to seamlessly integrate new sales channels, adapt to evolving markets and maintain optimal stock levels to meet rising demands.



Innovation & Advancement Award : DMSi

The Innovation & Advancement Award celebrates a partner who has collaborated closely with Progress to envision the future of the OpenEdge platform. This partner exemplifies a dedication to business transformation through modernization and expansion projects, enhancing the ecosystem's future capabilities. A long-time Progress partner, DMSi has consistently grown and innovated their solutions, playing a crucial role in driving the adoption of new OpenEdge functionalities. Their efforts have significantly improved UI/UX, integration technologies and overall performance.



SaaS Growth Award : Carrier Logistics

The SaaS Growth Award recognizes the partner that has demonstrated exceptional dedication to their OpenEdge partnership through product innovation, resulting in financial growth, SaaS sales success and market expansion. This year, the award goes to Carrier Logistics, a leading provider of transportation and freight management solutions. By leveraging OpenEdge technology as their core development platform, Carrier Logistics was able to introduce a more economical SaaS version of their product to better serve their customers.



Rising Star Award: The PICAS Group

The Rising Star Award celebrates the partner who achieves remarkable success with their recent adoption of OpenEdge technology. This year, The Picas Group, renowned for its greenhouse management and production software tailored for the horticulture industry, has earned this accolade. By leveraging OpenEdge 12, The Picas Group has seamlessly connected their solution with FedEx and Power BI, enhancing their ability to meet and exceed customer expectations.



OpenEdge is a leading platform for developing enterprise applications needing high performance, high availability and flexible deployment options for extensibility, scalability, security and reliability. Developers around the world are using the OpenEdge application development platform to build innovative business applications that are the backbone of healthcare, financial services, manufacturing and other industries.

For more information, visit .

About Progress

Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at .

Progress and OpenEdge are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

