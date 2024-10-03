Webinar Announcement: Attack Surface Management To The Rescue – Find, Fix, Fortify Your ASM With Criminal IP

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An exclusive live webinar will take place on October 10th at noon Eastern Time (ET), demonstrating how Criminal IP's Attack Surface Management (ASM) can help organizations proactively detect and mitigate threats.

The webinar will feature a Criminal IP ASM Live Demo, providing a comprehensive view of attack surface visibility. As cyber threats continue to evolve, businesses must strengthen their defenses, and this session will outline essential steps for achieving that goal.

▶ Users can register now for the free webinar at 12PM ET on October 10 ◀

Key Takeaways:



Criminal IP ASM Live Demo : Seeing ASM in action as it uncovers hidden threats and helps secure user's organization attack surface.

Comprehensive Attack Surface Visibility : Discovering how to gain real-time insights into a user's organization's digital ecosystem, identifying vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.

Proactive Threat Detection and Mitigation : Learning how to detect risks early and implement mitigation strategies to minimize exposure. Strengthening Cyber Defenses with ASM : Exploring how ASM can be integrated into cybersecurity frameworks to enhance protection and provide continuous defense against threats.

This webinar is designed for IT professionals, security managers, and decision-makers looking to advance their cybersecurity strategies and stay ahead in today's rapidly changing threat landscape.

Users can register now to gain valuable insights on safeguarding their organization's attack surface and taking proactive steps toward a more secure future.

Contact

Michael Sena

AI SPERA

...