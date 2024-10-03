San Diego Startup Week Announces Irwin Jacobs, Fireside Chat For Startup Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

StartUp San Diego

San Diego State University supports San Diego StartUp Week

Irwin Jacobs - Innovator, Visionary, Leader and Philanthropist

San Diego StartUp Week back for 12th year offering 40 plus events Monday through Friday starting Oct 21 through Oct 25th

- Cheryl K. Goodman, VIce Chair StartUp San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- San Diego's longest running, most comprehensive startup event, San Diego Startup Week, again returns for its 12th year spanning five regions of the San Diego / Baja area to continue to meet innovators, at all levels, in their community for five consecutive days starting Monday Oct 21 - to - Friday Oct 25th.

“Since its inception in 2012, San Diego Startup Week has grown into one of our region's largest, longest running celebrations of innovation, talent and entrepreneurship,” stated Cathy Pucher, Executive Director of SDSU Entrepreneurship Initiatives and Board Chair of StartUp San Diego , a 501(c)3 nonprofit committed to impactful community entrepreneurship.

Startup San Diego has a rich legacy as a grassroots organization to uplift and support those that seek to build and innovate. Proven entrepreneurs and executive mentors do this by curating the best leaders in business innovation out to the community through consistent programing such as San Diego Startup Week. This year's Fireside Chat features Irwin Jacobs, the Co-founder of Qualcomm, the legacy technology pioneer and philanthropist.

Schedule: Monday, October 21 - Friday, October 25, 2024

San Diego Startup Week“Making Waves of Innovation” produced by Startup San Diego.

This five-day event will feature more than 40 plus activities led by experts in fields ranging from entrepreneurship, sales and marketing to AI, biotech, venture capital and more. San Diego Startup Week draws thousands of entrepreneurs, developers, designers, investors, strategic advisors, community leaders and talent who will have the opportunity to make new connections, exchange resources and celebrate the progress of San Diego's thriving startup community.

Monday, October 21, Making Waves in the Creator Economy - Carlsbad

The kick-off day takes place at Carlsbad Village, and in the surrounding street and businesses. Program features startup Expo Booths, speed mentoring, panels, fireside chats, showcases, entrepreneurs, and access to true innovators and leaders in North County. Keynote Sarah Davis, Founder & CCO, of Fashionphile will share her journey.

Tuesday, October 22, Riding the Waves of Binational Collaboration: Tijuana

For the 3rd consecutive year, attendees will meet at the U.S-Mexico border, walk over the pedestrian bridge and take sprinter vans to the Arkus Nexus MindHub campus in Tijuana. Learn more about the San Diego-Tijuana region, featuring speakers, a lightweight pitch competition, and networking opportunities. Experience firsthand how these two cities are riding the waves of innovation together.

Wednesday, October 23, Rising Tides: The Ripple Effect of Grit: San Diego State

Every founder starting from zero always has a level of grit and tenacity to succeed. San Diego State University presents an afternoon and evening of inspiring startup stories, mentoring, Intercollegiate Lightweight pitch competition, and afterparty hosted by Techstars San Diego Powered by SDSU. Hear from Kevin Gelfand, CEO & Co-Founder at Shake Smart and Maya Madsen, CEO & Founder of Maya's Cookies. Event takes place on campus at SDSU Parma Payne Goodall Alumni Center.

Thursday, October 24, Connecting Currents: Downtown, Startup Crawl:

Ticket holders and registered guests are invited to meet in downtown San Diego at Downtown Works, and visit various stops along the crawl route to experience expos and learn about startup resources while enjoying refreshments and networking at companies like San Diego-headquartered unicorn, ClickUp.

Friday, October 25, The Next Wave of Tech - UCSD

This day will close the week with Irwin Jacobs Fireside conversation with the indelible trailblazer of technological innovation, Dr. Irwin Jacobs, engineer, innovator, and philanthropist interviewed by Vice Chair, Cheryl K. Goodman. Heavyweight Founders Fight Club pitch competition sponsored by JP Morgan and produced by board member David Loseke will take place following the Fireside chat. The Tech day team which includes Ping Wang, Co-Founder of Ansir has curated a host of industry-led panels, workshops and startup expos with representation of the region's best startups and established innovative companies. Including a Pitch Gym produced by board member, Eric Weiss, of Chaos to Clarity.

Authors who want to highlight their published business book can participate in the community“Authorpreneur Room”. The Small Business Association will host on site programming and LogicBoost Labs will also host AI workshops.

*Additional speakers are being added daily to the schedule. Please visit StartupSd to get the latest schedule updates.

StartUp San Diego Sponsors:

San Diego Startup Week is sponsored in part by Aleph One, Arkus Nexus, City of Carlsbad, ClickUp, County of San Diego Office of Equity and Racial Justice, Downtown Works, JP Morgan, LogicBoost Labs, Pillsbury Law, San Diego State University, Sharp Ventures, UC San Diego Office of Commercialization, The Wege Foundation and FindGood

Tickets to San Diego Startup Week begin at $89 for a day pass and $199 for a weeklong pass to all events at .

Support the Startup Ecosystem - Volunteer



About Startup San Diego:

Founded in 2013, California nonprofit 501(c)(3) Startup San Diego is a is a local, grassroots, volunteer-based group of entrepreneurs, mentors and investors who have created a simple platform to grow the Greater San Diego startup community – through democratizing the skills, resources and connections needed to build more startups and expand economic opportunities. Our mission is to guide and connect local founders and talent to the right resources, networks, and support institutions to grow an equitable ecosystem, fostering a cohesive and collaborative entrepreneurial community.

Read our Impact Report here

-------

Startup San Diego

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Barnhouse

...

or

FindGood Contact

...

Press - Valeria

FindGood

+1 858-999-5373

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

StartUp San Diego Programming from 2023

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.