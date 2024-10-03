Minister Of State For Energy Meets Iranian Counterpart
Date
10/3/2024 10:02:22 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for energy Affairs HE Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi met Thursday with Minister of Energy of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Abbas Aliabadi, who is visiting Doha.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in the field of energy between Qatar and Iran, and ways to develop them.
MENAFN03102024000063011010ID1108743848
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.