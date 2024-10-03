President Of Palestine Leaves Doha
10/3/2024 10:02:22 AM
Doha, Qatar: President of the State of Palestine HE Mahmoud Abbas left Doha on Thursday, following his participation in the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit (ACD).
His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure from Hamad International Airport by Director of the Department of Protocol in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Yousif Fakhro and Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the State of Qatar HE Fayez Majed Abu Al Rab.
