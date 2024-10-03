President Of Tajikistan Leaves Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the Republic of Tajikistan HE Emomali Rahmon left Doha on Thursday following his participation in the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit (ACD).

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure from Hamad International Airport by Director of the Department of Protocol in the of Foreign Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Yousif Fakhro and Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Qatar HE Nurmurod Mahmadali.