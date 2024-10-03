Masters Energy Group Awarded Outstanding Enterprise Of The Year At African Industrial & Development Conference And Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
LAGOS, Nigeria, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Masters energy Group, a leading conglomerate
with over
20 subsidiaries in various sectors, is thrilled to announce that we have
been awarded the prestigious "Outstanding Enterprise of the Year" at the
African Industrial & Development conference and Awards. This esteemed
recognition was received by our Group Managing Director, Barr. (Mrs.)
Patience Dappa, during the event held at the congress Hall of Transcorp
Hilton, Abuja.
Founded by Dr.
Uchechuckwu Sampson Ogah, Masters Energy Group has
consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence and sustainable
development. The African Industrial & Development Conference and
Awards is a distinguished event that celebrates exceptional achievements
and contributions to industrial growth and development across the
continent.
Receiving this award is not just an honor for our company but also an
acknowledgment of the collective efforts of our talented team. Their
relentless pursuit of excellence continues to drive our success. Our
commitment to delivering high-quality products and services, fostering a
culture of innovation, and maintaining the highest standards of operational
excellence has been instrumental in earning this recognition.
Barr. (Mrs.) Patience Dappa commented, "This award is a testament to the
hard work and dedication of everyone at Masters Energy Group. We are
proud of our achievements and remain focused on pushing the boundaries
of innovation and sustainability in various sectors."
As we celebrate this significant milestone, we remain dedicated to
advancing innovation, sustainability, and excellence. This award inspires us
to continue our journey with renewed vigor, striving to make impactful
contributions to the industry and the communities we serve.
About Masters Energy Group
Masters Energy Group, a conglomerate
with over 20 subsidiaries, is committed to revolutionizing various sectors i ncluding oil and gas, financial services, shipping, commodities,
petrochemicals, renewable energy, and agriculture. Amongst the brands
under the Group's umbrella are Masters Energy Oil & Gas Ltd, Olive
Microfinance Bank, Alsa Petrochemicals, Masters Gas, Masters Energy
Renewable & Instrumentation Ltd, and many others. Our state-of-the-art
facilities, advanced infrastructure, and robust supply chain have positioned
us as a leader in multiple industries. Our vision is to create value through
sustainable practices and innovation, ensuring that we meet the
expectations of all our stakeholders.
Contact Information:
Emmanuel
AnuOluwatomiwa
Digital, Brands & Corporate Communications Unit
Masters Energy Group
Media Contact:
[email protected]
SOURCE Masters Energy Group
