Masters Energy Group Awarded Outstanding Enterprise Of The Year At African Industrial & Development Conference And Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAGOS, Nigeria, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Masters Group, a leading conglomerate

with over

20 subsidiaries in various sectors, is thrilled to announce that we have

been awarded the prestigious "Outstanding Enterprise of the Year" at the

African Industrial & Development and Awards. This esteemed

recognition was received by our Group Managing Director, Barr. (Mrs.)

Patience Dappa, during the event held at the Hall of Transcorp

Hilton, Abuja.

Founded by Dr.

Uchechuckwu Sampson Ogah, Masters Energy Group has

consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence and sustainable

development. The African Industrial & Development Conference and

Awards is a distinguished event that celebrates exceptional achievements

and contributions to industrial growth and development across the

continent.

Receiving this award is not just an honor for our company but also an

acknowledgment of the collective efforts of our talented team. Their

relentless pursuit of excellence continues to drive our success. Our

commitment to delivering high-quality products and services, fostering a

culture of innovation, and maintaining the highest standards of operational

excellence has been instrumental in earning this recognition.

Barr. (Mrs.) Patience Dappa commented, "This award is a testament to the

hard work and dedication of everyone at Masters Energy Group. We are

proud of our achievements and remain focused on pushing the boundaries

of innovation and sustainability in various sectors."

As we celebrate this significant milestone, we remain dedicated to

advancing innovation, sustainability, and excellence. This award inspires us

to continue our journey with renewed vigor, striving to make impactful

contributions to the industry and the communities we serve.

About Masters Energy Group

Masters Energy Group, a conglomerate

with over 20 subsidiaries, is committed to revolutionizing various sectors i ncluding oil and gas, financial services, shipping, commodities,

petrochemicals, renewable energy, and agriculture. Amongst the brands

under the Group's umbrella are Masters Energy Oil & Gas Ltd, Olive

Microfinance Bank, Alsa Petrochemicals, Masters Gas, Masters Energy

Renewable & Instrumentation Ltd, and many others. Our state-of-the-art

facilities, advanced infrastructure, and robust supply chain have positioned

us as a leader in multiple industries. Our vision is to create value through

sustainable practices and innovation, ensuring that we meet the

expectations of all our stakeholders.

