Trinitypad Launches Closed Beta At Token2049 After A 3X Oversubscribed Fundraise

Victor Tan, founder and CEO, spoke at a keynote address at Token2049 in Singapore TrinityPad announces closed beta for user-testing after a fundraise that was 3 times oversubscribed.

Singapore, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - TrinityPad , the AI-powered Web3 platform, announces the launch of its closed beta, offering early users the opportunity to access the platform's powerful suite of tools and participate in the evolving decentralised investment space.

The closed beta introduces a wallet-less onboarding process, allowing users to sign up easily via their Google account. This approach streamlines access, making TrinityPad more accessible to a broader audience without needing a blockchain wallet. When users are ready to invest, they can seamlessly connect their wallets during the deposit process, ensuring a smooth and intuitive transition from onboarding to funding their account balances. With KYC verification required only at the point of deposit, TrinityPad mirrors the familiar, hassle-free experience of centralized exchanges while offering the security of decentralized blockchain technology.

This closed beta phase is the first step toward delivering TrinityPad's full suite of AI-powered tools that simplify early-stage blockchain investments and allow participants to explore new projects on a secure, intelligent, automated platform.

Victor Tan, Founder and CEO of TrinityPad commented, “We are excited for early adopters to test our platform as we enter the closed beta phase and experience the potential of AI-powered blockchain investments. This phase will help us ensure we meet the needs of the growing blockchain investment community.”

Victor added, “This launch is a significant step for us, and we're eager to see how users interact with the platform. Their feedback will be crucial in enhancing TrinityPad as a secure, efficient, and user-friendly solution for everyone in the decentralized investment space.”

TrinityPad offers a unique combination of AI technology and human curation, helping users to maximize their investment opportunities with precision insights and a user-friendly experience. With quantum-proof security systems in place, the platform ensures that investor protection remains a top priority.

In line with its rapid growth, TrinityPad is gearing up for the first Initial DEX Offering (IDO) Trakx , set to launch in the first week of October, with a second IDO scheduled later in the month. The company recently completed its presale, originally targeting $300K, but successfully over raised to $953K with 264 wallets participating. The private round sold out in under 48 hours, further validating the strong demand for TrinityPad's solutions.

As part of their launch activation efforts, TrinityPad hosted an exclusive side event at Token2049 on September 17th. This event was followed by CEO Victor Tan's keynote titled "The Bold New Path for Early-Stage Investment in Web3", delivered on September 18th, at the official Token2049 event. The keynote highlighted TrinityPad's innovative approach to simplifying early-stage blockchain investments and ensuring investor protection in a rapidly evolving decentralized ecosystem.

The company is currently in its closed beta phase , welcoming users to sign up for early access and be part of the next wave of blockchain innovation.

About TrinityPad

TrinityPad is a secure, AI-powered investment platform designed to empower forward-thinking investors to back visionary founders at the early stages of their projects. By leveraging AI-driven analytics, automated portfolio management, and sentiment-based insights, TrinityPad delivers an intelligent, user-friendly, and secure investment experience. The platform simplifies the complexities of early-stage investing while driving the next generation of disruptive Web3 projects. At its core, TrinityPad is committed to elevating Web3 excellence, enabling investors to confidently support high-quality projects and contribute to the long-term growth of the ecosystem.

