Check Point Software Named A Leader In Enterprise Firewall Solutions Evaluation, According To Independent Research Firm

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading security provider of AI-powered, cloud delivered solutions, today announced its position as a leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Enterprise Firewalls, Q4 2024 report. Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, states in its report that,“Check Point excels with collaborative tools,” which we believe further validates our platform approach to offer enterprises a full suite of top-tier cyber security products.



In an era where cybercrimes are escalating at an alarming rate, safeguarding digital assets and networks has never been more crucial. Check Point Research underscores this urgency with a report revealing a 30% surge in global cyber-attacks during the second quarter of 2024. Amidst the evolving cyber security landscape, Check Point remains a leader in advanced network security, exemplifying both innovation and strategic vision.



"We are honored to be acknowledged for what we consider to be our strategic advancements and to be consistently identified as a trusted leader, which, for us, highlights our dedication to enhancing digital security," stated Eyal Manor, VP of Product Management at Check Point.“We believe that this recognition highlights our superior centralized management and exceptional user experience, reinforcing our reputation as the top choice for enterprises in need of advanced and dependable enterprise firewall solutions that adapt to the ever-evolving demands of the modern business environment."



Check Point received the highest possible score in 13 criteria, including Vision, Innovation, and Threat Intelligence, among other things. The Forester report stated that Check Point's“vision is practical and achievable, highlighting the importance of collaborative capabilities that enhance security functions through real-time telemetry- complimentary of the Zero-Trust model.” Check Point also received the highest possible score in the firewall-as-a-service and automation efficacy criteria, further adding that“enterprises seeking advanced management and robust troubleshooting should consider Check Point.”



The Denver Broncos utilize Check Point Quantum Security Gateways and Quantum Maestro, among other advanced solutions, to thwart threats across the organization's entire attack surface. Russ Trainor, Senior Vice President of Information Technology, remarked,“My team really likes the usability of Check Point's Quantum firewalls with the Maestro load sharing orchestrator, because it enables us to easily scale security to meet any network demand.”



Check Point Quantum Network Security is part of the Check Point Infinity Platform , a comprehensive platform that provides top-tier security across data centers, networks, cloud services, branch offices, and remote users, all managed through a unified interface.

The report cites other noteworthy features such as:





Platform Approach : Forrester states that the Check Point Infinity Platform excels in centralized management and UX, offering consistent user interface (UI) and workflows across cloud and local consoles

Comprehensive Threat Intelligence : Check Point achieved the highest possible score in the threat intelligence criterion. Forrester notes that a score of 5 in this criterion indicates the ability to generate high-quality, layered threat intelligence leveraging in-house threat intelligence teams, threat hunting, AI/ML, and third-party feeds

Progressive Product Innovation & Vision: Forrester mentioned that Check Point's innovations are progressive, driven by organic R&D and acquisitions that resulted in the development of native SDWAN and improvements to Harmony SASE

Robust Management & Troubleshooting: Forrester remarks that Check Point has strong incident response capabilities, thanks to robust integrations and automation with playbooks for resolving incidents and creating tickets Flexible Licensing & Consumption: Forrester cited Check Point's simplified and streamlined consumption model, through Infinity ELA licensing, offering full suite access with pay-as-you-go flexibility



Read more about today's announcement in our blog , and receive a complimentary copy of The Forrester WaveTM: Enterprise Firewalls, Q4 2024 by visiting our website .

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( ) is a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide. Check Point leverages the power of AI everywhere to enhance cyber security efficiency and accuracy through its Infinity Platform, with industry-leading catch rates enabling proactive threat anticipation and smarter, faster response times. The comprehensive platform includes cloud-delivered technologies consisting of Check Point Harmony to secure the workspace, Check Point CloudGuard to secure the cloud, Check Point Quantum to secure the network, and Check Point Infinity Platform Services for collaborative security operations and services.